Nikola Jokic Ejected After Cheap Shot on Markieff Morris

By Ryan Phillips
 5 days ago
Nikola Jokic lost his mind Monday night during the Denver Nuggets' game against the Miami Heat. With the Nuggets up 111-94 late in the fourth quarter, Jokic absolutely leveled Markieff Morris with a body check in retaliation for a hard foul. Both Jokic and Morris were ejected, a stretcher came out for him but he ultimately left the court under his own power.

Here's video of the play:

Here's another angle:

Morris was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected, and Jokic was given a technical foul and also ejected.

Look, it was a hard foul from Morris, but I'm not sure it was worthy of the blindsided retaliation Jokic gave him. That was a total cheap shot and Jokic has to be suspended by the NBA for it.

After the foul, Jimmy Butler was furious with Jokic:

It's not hard to understand why.

