CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alec Baldwin calls for police to monitor use of guns on set

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mk9Ev_0cqpUJbt00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Actor Alec Baldwin is calling on production companies to hire police officers to monitor the safety of any guns used on movie and TV sets. The ‘Rust’ actor made the comment on his Twitter feed.

Related Coverage

Baldwin fired a .45 caliber revolver while rehearsing a scene for the film, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Other actors have made calls for guns to no longer be used on movie sets, something Baldwin says he’s extremely interested in.

The Santa Fe County District Attorney is investigating the shooting and says she hasn’t ruled out filing charges in the case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Man facing assault and disorderly conduct charges after shoplift attempt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Taos County man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges of attempted battery on a peace officer, shoplifting, and disorderly conduct. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the Chevron at 7630 Isleta Blvd SW around 7:11 p.m. and located 38-year-old Patrick Jiron standing outside the business. A store employee told […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy