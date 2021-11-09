Defensive assignments will be key for No. 4 Lincoln this Friday in playoff opener

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Rob Hawkins’ Lincoln Cougars are in the postseason for the first time since 2016.

This is also the first time since 2016 that they won 8 games in a season. Friday, too, will county as just the eighth playoff appearance for the Cougs in program history.

Hawkins and company match up against Number 13 Frankfort in the first round of the Double-A playoffs. The falcons 6-4 on the year, and have lost 4 of their last 6 games.

n talking with rob hawkins earlier today … defensive assignments will be key against a frankfort team that gives multiple looks out of the wing t formation.

ROB HAWKINS: “Some things with the backs going opposite ways. You have to read your keys, instead of reading those guys in the backfield. I thought we played fairly disciplined last week against Bridgeport with all that stuff. So I think it was a really good preparation for what we’re going to see this week.”

AUSTIN CORLEY: “Playing a good team helps you get ready for a good team. Playing good teams is what makes a team get better. So, I think we’ll be pretty well prepared for Frankfort. Playing at home is definitely a big favor in ours, having (the game) here in Cougar Country. Nice to have a (home) playoff game. Nice to have the fans here, and see some good football played on Friday night.”

THIS WILL BE THE FIRST-EVER MEETING BETWEEN THE LINCOLN AND FRANKFORT FOOTBALL PROGRAMS ..

A WIN ON FRIDAY WOULD BE JUST THE SECOND-EVER PLAYOFF WIN IN LINCOLN PROGRAM HISTORY.

