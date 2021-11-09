CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinnston, WV

Defensive assignments will be key for No. 4 Lincoln this Friday in playoff opener

By Ryan Decker
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Rob Hawkins’ Lincoln Cougars are in the postseason for the first time since 2016.

This is also the first time since 2016 that they won 8 games in a season. Friday, too, will county as just the eighth playoff appearance for the Cougs in program history.

Hawkins and company match up against Number 13 Frankfort in the first round of the Double-A playoffs. The falcons 6-4 on the year, and have lost 4 of their last 6 games.

n talking with rob hawkins earlier today … defensive assignments will be key against a frankfort team that gives multiple looks out of the wing t formation.

ROB HAWKINS: “Some things with the backs going opposite ways. You have to read your keys, instead of reading those guys in the backfield. I thought we played fairly disciplined last week against Bridgeport with all that stuff. So I think it was a really good preparation for what we’re going to see this week.”

AUSTIN CORLEY: “Playing a good team helps you get ready for a good team. Playing good teams is what makes a team get better. So, I think we’ll be pretty well prepared for Frankfort. Playing at home is definitely a big favor in ours, having (the game) here in Cougar Country. Nice to have a (home) playoff game. Nice to have the fans here, and see some good football played on Friday night.”

THIS WILL BE THE FIRST-EVER MEETING BETWEEN THE LINCOLN AND FRANKFORT FOOTBALL PROGRAMS ..
A WIN ON FRIDAY WOULD BE JUST THE SECOND-EVER PLAYOFF WIN IN LINCOLN PROGRAM HISTORY.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corley, WV
City
Shinnston, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
Shinnston, WV
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Salem University Catch of the Year: Round 1

Now that it’s playoff time, votes can be cast for the Salem University Catch of the Year! Fans can vote for three different opening-round matchups between catches that were deemed the best from one week throughout the regular season. East Fairmont’s #8 seed Alex Culp versus Grafton’s #9 seed Kaden Delany. Robert C. Byrd’s #11 […]
SALEM, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Will Be#American Football#Lincoln#Cougars#Cougs#Frankfort#Cougar Country#Win
WBOY 12 News

Stan Cameon Coverage of the Year: Round 1

Now that it’s playoff time, votes can be cast for the Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Year! Fans can vote for three different opening-round matchups between defensive and special teams plays that were deemed the best from one week throughout the regular season. University’s #8 seed Daniel Henderson versus Robert C. Byrd’s #9 seed […]
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Bulldogs make fifth-straight postseason showing, look to down Patriots with strong ground game

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Doddridge County Bulldogs make their fifth-straight playoff appearance in Class Single-A this season. After losing a heartbreaker to East Hardy in the first round last season, the Dogs are determined to get back to Wheeling Island Stadium. They’ll have to get through Midland Trail first. The Patriots are also playoff […]
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Liberty’s Emma Kyle signs with Robert Morris softball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty’s Emma Kyle signed to continue her softball career at the Division I level with Robert Morris University. What attracted the RMU coaching staff to Kyle was likely her hitting ability. Kyle leads Harrison County in home runs with 15 from last season. In the Spring during her junior season, Kyle hit […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy