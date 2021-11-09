4th annual Wings ‘N’ Wheels event returns to Minter Field Air Museum on Saturday

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — Classic airplanes, cars, hot rods, tractors and more will be on display this Saturday at Minter Field Air Museum in Shafter.

The Wings N’ Wheels event is happening on Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy dancing and entertainment as they view vintage planes, cars, motorcycles, tractors and more. There will also be special appearances by R2-D2, The Rocket Man from the film Rocketeer and Captain America.

Tickets are $10 for people 13 and older. Veterans and first responders can get in for $5. Parking is free.

Visit mfamwingsnwheels.com for more information.

Minter Field Air Museum is located at 401 Vultee Ave. in Shafter.

