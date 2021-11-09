CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4th annual Wings ‘N’ Wheels event returns to Minter Field Air Museum on Saturday

By Marisel Maldonado
 5 days ago

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — Classic airplanes, cars, hot rods, tractors and more will be on display this Saturday at Minter Field Air Museum in Shafter.

The Wings N’ Wheels event is happening on Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy dancing and entertainment as they view vintage planes, cars, motorcycles, tractors and more. There will also be special appearances by R2-D2, The Rocket Man from the film Rocketeer and Captain America.

Tickets are $10 for people 13 and older. Veterans and first responders can get in for $5. Parking is free.

Visit mfamwingsnwheels.com for more information.

Minter Field Air Museum is located at 401 Vultee Ave. in Shafter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

2021 Beautiful Bakersfield Awards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2021 Beautiful Bakersfield Awards took place Saturday hosted by 17 News’ Alex Fisher and Maddie Janssen. Known as the “Oscars of Bakersfield,” the Gala celebrates the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that build a better Bakersfield. You can watch the event in the video player above.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Kern County Veterans Day Parade returns in-person

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Veterans Day Parade made a triumphant return to the streets of Bakersfield for the first time since 2019. Thousands of Kern residents flocked to downtown Bakersfield to celebrate the brave men and women who dedicated themselves to defending our nation. The American Legion organized the march, after spending […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
