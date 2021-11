Construction began in November last year to widen Stacy Road between Custer Road and Ridge Road to provide three travel lanes in each direction. The project will also create dedicated right-turn lanes at various cross streets and improve intersection operations at Custer, Ridge, Alma Drive and McKinney Ranch Parkway. Paving between Alma and Ridge was completed this summer. The remaining paving work will occur for the rest of the year from Alma to Custer.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO