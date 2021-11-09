CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

More than 60 million Americans have not received the Covid vaccine

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Times columnist David Leonhardt noticed that the gap...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

More Than 5 Million People Have Died from Coronavirus Worldwide

The world has reached a grim milestone. According to data from NBC news and John Hopkins, more than five million people have died from coronavirus across the globe. In the U.S, nearly 750-thousand people have died from COVID-19. Adrian Ewing is battling COVID-19. He has an underlying condition and says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Nearly 1 million 5- to 11-year-olds have received their first COVID vaccine

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Parents are quickly embracing the opportunity to get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19. By the end of Wednesday, the number of 5- to 11-year-olds who have received the first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine is...
KIDS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Leonhardt
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Said What is Going to Happen in America

Coronavirus cases are no longer declining, and the timing couldn't be worse, with the holidays approaching. Meanwhile, 65 million or so Americans are still unvaccinated—and many of them may never want to get the shot. What is next, then, for our divided country? Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on New Day this morning to offer a peek at what hat America may look like going forward. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Covid 19 Vaccine#Red And Blue#New York Times
Roll Call Online

Census may have missed more than 1 million, report suggests

The 2020 census may have missed more than 1.5 million people, enough to cost New York the congressional seat that went to Minnesota, according to a report released Tuesday. Research conducted by the Urban Institute, a nonpartisan research organization, also estimated that the Census Bureau double counted white residents and missed people of color, renters and young children in its once-a-decade count, which was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic and decisions by the Trump administration.
POLITICS
MSNBC

The patent feud between Moderna and the NIH

Moderna has argued claims by the National Institutes of Health that it was behind the invention of the company’s coronavirus vaccine. NYT reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg discusses.Nov. 11, 2021.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

CDC: More than 10,000 under the age of 12 have received COVID vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a smaller dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, parents were lining up to get their kids vaccinated. While some are choosing to wait, many parents are relieved they can finally give their kids some protection from COVID. Michael George reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy