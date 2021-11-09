CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor Women’s Basketball using exhibition takeaways to prepare for regular season opener.

By Eric Kelly
 5 days ago

WACO, TX — The Baylor Women’s Basketball team will open up its 2021 regular season on Tuesday when the Bears host Texas State at 7:00 pm.

It will mark a more official debut for Nick Collen as head coach, as she has led her team through two exhibition games, in which they’ve seen a multitude of different defenses.

“I think you see a little bit of everything. We saw a lot of zone almost all zone in that second game, and I think we’re going to see zone in these first few games, potentially all three of these first three games in the first week,” Collen said. “I do think that this has been not a wake up call, we knew we were going to see some zone, but, you know, it’s just about getting comfortable and movement in zone offense and me getting better.”

No. 13 Baylor Upsets No. 8 Oklahoma 27-14

WACO, TX — Fox’s Big Noon Saturday featured No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Baylor at McLane Stadium in Waco. At the end of the first quarter, the game was scoreless after both teams missed field goal attempts. In the second quarter, Oklahoma scored a touchdown on a two yard run by quarterback Caleb Williams, […]
Texas Tech is paying Baylor $250,000 for new head coach

Texas Tech is slipping a quarter of a million dollars to Baylor for taking Joey McGuire as its new Head Football coach. That’s just part of the contract released today by the Lubbock university. McGuire’s six-year deal is worth $20.2 million, which starts with $3m in the first year. He is also eligible for up […]
Baylor No. 13 in CFB Playoff Rankings

WACO, TX (AP) — No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Cincinnati all moved up one spot behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama in the second College Football Playoff rankings. Two Southeastern Conference teams sat atop the ranking for a second straight week, but after Michigan State lost last weekend […]
TCU Upsets No. 12 Baylor 30-28

WACO, TX — No. 12 Baylor scored on their first possession of the game, as Gerry Bohanon connected with Tyquan Thornton for a touchdown to lead 7-0. Later in the first quarter, TCU answered back with a touchdown to tie the game at 7. TCU led 16-14 at the half, after kicking a 24 yard […]
NaLyssa Smith continues to impress with strong exhibition efforts

WACO, TX — Most scouting reports for teams going up against the Baylor Women’s Basketball team will center around stopping NaLyssa Smith. That task is easier said than done, though. Just ask both of the Bears’ exhibition opponents. Smith had 61 points in just the 54 minutes that she played against Texas A&M-Commerce and West […]
Tyquan Thornton added to Biletnikoff Award watch list

WACO, TX — After a standout first eight games of the season, Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list on Wednesday. The Bears wideout is currently tied for 50th nationally in receiving yards and has added five touchdown catches. So far this season, he leads Baylor in every receiving […]
Baylor ranked 12th in College Football Playoff Top 25

WACO, Texas – Baylor Football was ranked No. 12 in the first College Football Playoff Top 25 of the season. Dave Aranda’s team was one of three Big 12 teams in the initial CFP poll. Baylor will host eighth ranked Oklahoma on November 13. The Bears are 7-1, and will play TCU this Saturday at […]
Baylor's Bohanon Shows Growth During Game Against Texas

WACO, TX — Baylor is coming off a 31-24 win over Texas, where the Bears put on full display that they’re a mature team, and have the ability to learn from mistakes during a game. Gerry Bohanon finished 222 passing yards and 27 rush yards for 1 touchdown, bouncing back from his 2 interceptions early […]
(16) Baylor moves to 7-1 on the season with win over Texas

WACO, TX — Baylor Football just keeps on winning, as the Bears came from behind on Saturday to take down Texas 31-24 and improve to 7-1 on the season. Dave Aranda’s team trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half, but the Bears outscored the Longhorns 21-3 from that point on to […]
TCU and Gary Patterson Part Ways After 22 Seasons

WACO, TX — TCU and Gary Patterson mutually agreed to part ways, after coaching the Horned Frogs’ football team for 22 seasons. Special assistant coach Jerry Kill will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of 2021. Yesterday, TCU lost to Kansas State 31-12 dropping to 3-5 on the season. The Horned Frogs […]
Baylor Women's Basketball comes out firing from beyond the arc

WACO, TX — On Wednesday against Texas A&M-Commerce, the Baylor Women’s Basketball team did something fans are used to seeing, as the Bears won. They also did something that fans aren’t as used to, which is letting the three ball fly. Nicki Collen’s team took 23 shots from beyond the arc against the Lions, and […]
