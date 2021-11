Former North Carolina big man Tyler Hansbrough has a unique perspective on UNC basketball. Not only was he a four-year starter (2005-2009) and three-time first-team All-American for the Tar Heels, but Hansbrough lives in Chapel Hill and is still very close with the program. He works out regularly at the Smith Center, plays summer pick-up with the Carolina family, and has also watched a few practices with the current team this preseason.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO