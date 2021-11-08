CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe, CA

Guadalupe Union School District kicks off first vaccine clinic to students ages 5 to 11

By Patricia Martellotti
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGJoO_0cqpP3St00

GUADALUPE, Calif. – Children between ages five through eleven got COVID vaccinated.

“I wanted a shot because I want to go to places,” said 11-year-old Atticus Williams.

Santa Barbara County Public Health said this is the first vaccine clinic for this age group in Guadalupe.

The Guadalupe School Union School District is partnering with public health and hosting it.

Some parents like Jamie Williams said this was a moment she’s been waiting for.

“We have been waiting since the start of covid for a vaccine for him so we’re very very excited that he got a shot today,” said Williams.”

Williams said thanks to the vaccine, she feels safe for her child.

“Being exposed to covid, he hasn't gone back to school. so this shot means so much because he can finally go back to school,” said Williams.

Some students feel the same.

“My hope is to get another shot,” said Atticus Williams.

The Guadalupe Union School District is also partnering with Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley which plans to offer gift cards to vaccinated young people.

Santa Barbara County Public Health said 148 vaccine doses were delivered, including 89 to the youngest age group.

The post Guadalupe Union School District kicks off first vaccine clinic to students ages 5 to 11 appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Health
City
Guadalupe, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Guadalupe, CA
Health
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Channel 3-12

Central Coast using Tri-Counties approach to have more uniform pandemic approach

The three counties’ public health departments have tried to team up to have a more local pandemic response. A spokeswoman for Ventura County Public Health said the Tri-Counties are not Los Angeles and they need a different approach than what will work for Los Angeles. The post Central Coast using Tri-Counties approach to have more uniform pandemic approach appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy