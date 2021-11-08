GUADALUPE, Calif. – Children between ages five through eleven got COVID vaccinated.

“I wanted a shot because I want to go to places,” said 11-year-old Atticus Williams.

Santa Barbara County Public Health said this is the first vaccine clinic for this age group in Guadalupe.

The Guadalupe School Union School District is partnering with public health and hosting it.

Some parents like Jamie Williams said this was a moment she’s been waiting for.

“We have been waiting since the start of covid for a vaccine for him so we’re very very excited that he got a shot today,” said Williams.”

Williams said thanks to the vaccine, she feels safe for her child.

“Being exposed to covid, he hasn't gone back to school. so this shot means so much because he can finally go back to school,” said Williams.

Some students feel the same.

“My hope is to get another shot,” said Atticus Williams.

The Guadalupe Union School District is also partnering with Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley which plans to offer gift cards to vaccinated young people.

Santa Barbara County Public Health said 148 vaccine doses were delivered, including 89 to the youngest age group.

The post Guadalupe Union School District kicks off first vaccine clinic to students ages 5 to 11 appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .