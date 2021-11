Newcastle director Amanda Staveley hopes a temporary ban on owner-related sponsorship deals will end in a fortnight and is “looking forward” to taking down the Sports Direct branding linked to unpopular former owner Mike Ashley.Last month 18 Premier League clubs backed a move to temporarily block Newcastle doing any new deals linked to their Saudi Arabian ownership, something Staveley admitted had come as a “shock” and which had given the club “a big battering”.Staveley is part of an eight-club Premier League working group looking at permanent regulations around related-party sponsorship deals, with the aim of ensuring any contracts agreed...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO