CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Middlebury field hockey to host NCAA Regional

By Frank DeLuca
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15jr3R_0cqpOcpU00

The three-time defending DIII champs get to start the NCAA Tournament where they have been seemingly unbeatable.

Middlebury will host NCAA Regional games on November 13-14 at Kohn Field, a site where the Panthers have won 45 contests in a row.

The winners of Wednesday’s first round matchups will funnel in to Middlebury this weekend, with the top-ranked Panthers taking on either Vassar or Endicott on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m.

Sunday’s NCAA Regional final will be held at 1 p.m., with the winner advancing to the Final Four.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Middlebury, VT
Middlebury, VT
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Ncaa Tournament#Ncaa Regional#Diii#Panthers#Vassar#Endicott
MyChamplainValley.com

UVM men’s soccer set for America East semifinal

If it feels like a long time since Vermont has been in action, it’s because it has. The Catamounts get their conference postseason push underway hosting sixth-seeded NJIT on Wednesday night, and the contest will be UVM’s first in nine days. NJIT is coming off a quarterfinal victory over UAlbany on Saturday, and Vermont stressed […]
SOCCER
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
954
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy