Middlebury, VT

Middlebury men’s soccer earns NCAA Tournament at-large bid

 5 days ago

The suspense is over, and the Panthers are going dancing.

Middlebury men’s soccer will travel to Franklin & Marshall for an NCAA Regional, and will open play against SUNY Oneonta on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The winner of that contest will match up with the winner of F&M/SUNY Poly in the NCAA Regional final on Sunday, Nov. 14.

This is Middlebury’s fourth-straight trip to the DIII tournament, and 14th in program history. The Panthers won their only national championship to date in 2007.

