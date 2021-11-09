CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Middlebury women’s soccer begins NCAA Tournament against Lynchburg

By Frank DeLuca
 5 days ago

The NESCAC champs are headed to Pennsylvania to begin tournament play this weekend.

Middlebury begins its DIII postseason push in Dallas, Pa., the home of Misericordia University, for an NCAA Regional.

The Panthers get started against Lynchburg on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 3:30 p.m. The winner of that game clashes with either Misericordia or Bryn Athyn on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m.

Middlebury women’s soccer has made one NCAA championship appearance in 2018, but fell short against Williams in a penalty kick shootout.

