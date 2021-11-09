Fire in Indian hospital kills 4 infants, 36 rescued

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are displaced after a house fire Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis. The fire apparently started in a shed next to a home on the 3100 block of Upton Avenue North in the Jordan neighborhood, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. (credit: MFD) The fire then spread to the home, which officials say is now “uninhabitable.” The American Red Cross is helping find shelter for the three children and four adults impacted. No one was hurt, and the fire’s cause is still being investigated. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO