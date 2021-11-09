CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire in Indian hospital kills 4 infants, 36 rescued

NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — A fire swept through a newborn care unit in a hospital in central India, killing four infants, officials said. An investigation was ordered into the fire that occurred Monday night at...

www.news10.com

International Business Times

4 Newborn Babies Die After Fire Breaks Out Inside Children's Unit In Hospital

Four newborn babies died in India after a fire broke out in the children's unit of a hospital. The blaze was reported Monday at the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital in the city of Bhopal in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Authorities believe a short circuit in the electricity board likely caused the fire on the third floor of the hospital.
ACCIDENTS
13 WHAM

Lima woman rescued by neighbor after house fire dies at hospital

Livingston County, N.Y. — A woman was pulled from her burning home Tuesday afternoon after a neighbor used a tractor to tear through a wall to get to her. The fire destroyed the home on Pond Road. The woman is identified as 67-year-old Cynthia Chambery. She died Tuesday at Strong Hospital following the incident.
LIMA, NY
Gazette

1 hospitalized after being rescued from fire in south Colorado Springs

One person was rescued from the basement of a burning home and taken to a hospital Tuesday night, authorities said on Twitter. Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at 24 N. Garo Ave. and got the blaze under control, according to the department's public information officer, who posted the news to Twitter at 7:11 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
New York Post

Fire in Indian coronavirus ward kills 11

A fire in an Indian hospital’s COVID-19 ward killed at least 11 patients, according to reports. The cause of the blaze that broke out Saturday in a hospital in the city of Ahmednagar in the state of Maharashtra is still unknown. Authorities said they will be investigating, according to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

4th fatal hospital fire of pandemic kills 2 in Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — A fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Romania killed two people Thursday, authorities said. It was the fourth fatal fire at a Romanian COVID-19 hospital during the pandemic. The blaze broke out in the infectious disease wing of the hospital in the city of Ploiesti...
WORLD
IBTimes

19-Year-Old Man Dies Just 48 Hours After Receiving 1st Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

A 19-year-old man in India died just 48 hours after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Shubham Parmar. The teenager received the jab at a village in the state of Madhya Pradesh, health officials said. Authorities said that the necessary vaccine protocol had been followed after Parmar was given the first shot, The New Indian Express reported, citing Press Trust of India.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

5-Year-Old Dangled Upside Down By Foot From First Floor As Punishment In School

A 5-year-old in India was brutally punished by the principal of his school by dangling the boy upside down by his feet from the first floor of the building. After shocking photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media, the cops arrested the suspect identified as Manoj Vishwakarma, the Principal of Sadbhavna Shikshan Sansthan Junior High School, located in Mirzapur, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Hindustan Times reported.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head

The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.The attorney for Ms Shahani’s family James Lassiter confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that...
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

Hiker Plunges 12 Stories To Her Death As Witnesses Watch In Horror

A 33-year-old woman in the Australian state of New South Wales fell up to 130 feet to her death while she was hiking a mountain trail, according to witnesses. The unnamed victim was walking along the Blue Mountains' Mount Solitary track Sunday when witnesses saw her plunge between 30 to 40 meters (98 to 131 feet), 7News.com.au reported.
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

Leopard Drags, Mauls 2-Year-Old Girl To Death After Stalking Her Family

A 2-year-old girl in India's Madhya Pradesh state was fatally mauled by a leopard earlier this week after the animal allegedly stalked the child's family. Farmer Prabhu Imliyar and his wife were working in their farmland in Kadhda village near the forest of Amjhera when the animal attacked Tuesday evening, newspaper The Times of India reported. The leopard targeted the couple's baby daughter, Varsha, who was playing nearby, according to the outlet.
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

2-Year-Old Charred To Death, 4-Year-Old Critical After Lit Mosquito Repellent Coil Causes Fire

A 2-year-old child died, and his 4-year-old sister was in a critical condition after a lit mosquito repellent coil reportedly caused a fire inside a house in Bangladesh. The children's mother, aged 25, also sustained critical burn injuries during the incident, which took place Monday in an apartment on the third floor home of a building in Munshiganj, a district in the central part of the country, Dhaka Tribune reported.
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

3-Year-Old Child Dies Allegedly After Swallowing Firecrackers At Home

A 3-year-old child in India died after he allegedly swallowed fire crackers, his family said. The child’s father had purchased the crackers for bursting during the festival of Diwali, but the boy allegedly accidentally ate it, media outlet DeshGujarat reported. However, authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause of death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

Fully Vaccinated Man Who Died While On Flight Was COVID-19 Positive

A man, who was found dead on a flight from Turkey to Germany last month, was positive for COVID-19 before he boarded the aircraft. Authorities confirmed Tuesday, while the 51-year-old's cause of death was unclear, he was suffering from COVID-19. The man was found motionless in his seat after Pegasus Airlines flight PC1-43 from Istanbul touched down at Hamburg Airport on Oct. 25, the National News reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

In Russia, 83% of COVID hospital beds are filled amid surge

MOSCOW (AP) — Nearly 83% of hospital beds designated for COVID-19 patients are filled, Russian authorities said Wednesday, as daily tallies of new infections and deaths remain at all-time highs. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told a government meeting Wednesday that 82.8% of 301,500 hospital beds reserved for coronavirus patients...
WORLD
International Business Times

4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Hospital Staff Allegedly Cut Off His Oxygen Supply

A 4-year-old boy who was undergoing treatment for lung disease died after a hospital employee allegedly removed his oxygen supply. The child's parents said the hospital staff was angry because they refused to pay him a bribe. Mohammad Khaja, from the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, was admitted to the...
HEALTH

