GREENSBORO, N.C. — A tractor-trailer is overturned at the I-40 ramp at the W. Wendover Avenue exit. The ramp is closed on the eastbound side to traffic. Greensboro police and emergency crews are working to clear the debris from the crash. They have not said how long the exit will be closed to traffic or what caused the crash at this time.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO