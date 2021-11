After rewatching the Raiders lose the Giants, a few things crossed my mind. In falling to a subpar team, the Raiders demonstrated that regardless of what their record sits at, they must do all that they can to iron out the considerable wrinkles and defeat teams they should. In that 23-16 loss, the Las Vegas Raiders demonstrated a need to handle the business at hand. Yet, through all of that, the team stands at 5-3, with the second half of the schedule at hand. However, yesterday’s loss stung for a myriad of reasons.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO