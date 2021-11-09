CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. sidelined for 'foreseeable future'

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47RXku_0cqpNzvA00

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is out for the "foreseeable future" as he continues to undergo additional testing on his back, head coach Michael Malone said Monday.

Porter was forced to exit Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter with what the team called back tightness. He previously was ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Miami Heat due to lower back pain.

Malone told reporters before Monday's game against the Heat that the team is being cautious with the former first-round draft pick, noting that Porter "could be back in a week. It could be more than that. I don't know."

The 23-year-old Porter was one of the top high school basketball recruits in the country before having back surgery that derailed his freshman season at the University of Missouri. He had another back procedure after the Nuggets drafted him in 2018 that caused him to miss his entire rookie campaign.

Porter bounced back in the 2019-20 season and is coming off a 2020-21 campaign in which he averaged 19 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Porter signed a five-year, $173 million contract extension this past off-season, but he has been struggling at the start of the season. Across nine games, he is averaging 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds, while shooting just 35.9% from the field and 20.8% from 3-point range.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Stat of the Week: Slumping superstars and how Michael Porter Jr. can recover his mojo

The Denver Nuggets have a shooting problem. Averaging 30.1% from three in their first seven games of the season, the Nuggets have the third lowest three-point percentage in the entire NBA, just ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons. The Thunder are in last place in the Western Conference, while the Pistons are last in the East. The Nuggets aren’t in great company there, and that needs to change as soon as possible.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Nuggets-Rockets Trade Is Focused On Eric Gordon To Denver

The Denver Nuggets are looking to contend in the Western Conference while the Houston Rockets are the ultimate rebuilding NBA team. This means that they line up in different ways for each other to benefit each side. The Nuggets finished as the third seed in the Western Conference last season...
NBA
chatsports.com

Recap: Denver Nuggets slip on the road to Memphis Grizzlies

The Denver Nuggets started out their game slow trading buckets with the Memphis Grizzlies before the Grizzlies started to go on a run. Denver eventually was forced to take a timeout when Memphis stretched their lead to 16-7 with 7:37 remaining. Coming out of the timeout, Denver still wasn’t getting many stops on the defensive end, but they had the offense rolling. Memphis ended up taking a timeout of their own with 4:07 remaining in the first quarter as Denver had cut the lead down to three. Out of the timeout, the two sides were trading buckets in the final minutes of the quarter, and Memphis would ultimately maintain that early lead into the quarter break 31-26.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Porter leaves game with back injury

TJ McBride: Porter is out for the rest of tonight’s game with lower back soreness per the Nuggets. NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:. -What to expect if MPJ sits out going forward denverstiffs.com/2021/11/6/2276… – 12:09 AM. Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin. Mikal Bridges called Kevin Huerter “Red Velvet”...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
thednvr.com

DNVR Nuggets Watch Along – Denver Nuggets at Memphis Grizzlies

We are trying our first second-screen experience with the help from PLAYBACK, a brand new startup out of silicon valley aiming to provide a social viewing experience for live sports. Join Adam, Harrison, Eric, Vogt, and Dev as they share their thoughts on the Denver Nuggets game in real time. Also hear from guests from around NBA twitter. Click…
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Rockets#The Miami Heat
denverstiffs.com

Stiffs Mailbag: Michael Porter Jr.’s struggles, Bones Hyland, and much more

Welcome back to Mailbag Monday! The Denver Nuggets are 4-2 and had themselves a 2-2 week since the last edition of the mailbag. After losing their first back-to-back, the Nuggets won the second, demolishing the Dallas Mavericks and stealing a road win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After an off day, the Nuggets will play two games in Memphis against the Grizzlies this week, followed by a game on Saturday against the Houston Rockets.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Fans Roast Michael Porter Jr. After He Misses Wide Open Layup

All around the NBA, players are having trouble finding their groove. Damian Lillard is having the worst stretch of his career in Portland while Steph Curry is having one of his least efficient shooting seasons in years. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. finds himself in similar territory to...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Kiszla: Nuggets need to remove Michael Porter Jr. from starting lineup and let him work out his basketball demons on the bench.

What’s wrong with Michael Porter Jr. is the space between the ears. His shot goes clink, clank, clunk. For a guy like MPJ, who defines himself as a shooter, and a team like Denver, which needs every bucket it can scrounge from this roster, that’s a problem. But the real issue here seems to be far more serious. The headspace of MPJ appears as unkempt as a bed full of cracker crumbs scattered in tangled sheets.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Michael Porter Jr. had worst missed layup of NBA season

Michael Porter Jr. has had a nightmare start to the season, and it may have hit its peak on Saturday. The Denver Nuggets forward had the worst missed layup of the year in the first quarter of the team’s game against the Houston Rockets. Porter got a runout after coming away with a loose ball. Leading the 3-on-0 fast break, Porter took it himself and completely botched the open layup. Take a look.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Nuggets Receive Concerning Update On Michael Porter Jr.’s Status

The Denver Nuggets could be extremely short-handed for the time being, as they are also going to be without rising NBA star Michael Porter Jr. for the foreseeable future. That wasn’t a very positive update from head coach Michael Malone. Hopefully, this only sidelines him for a week as he said, but the team will certainly be taking their time with this one and will proceed with caution.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

3 Nuggets players who need to step up in wake of Michael Porter Jr. injury

The Denver Nuggets suffered a significant setback after rising star Michael Porter Jr. went down with a back injury. He is expected to be out for the “foreseeable future,” adding another setback to a team already missing the services of Jamal Murray (torn ACL). This leaves Nikola Jokic as the only star that is healthy […] The post 3 Nuggets players who need to step up in wake of Michael Porter Jr. injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
213K+
Followers
44K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy