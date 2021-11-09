CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzlies need overtime but knock off Timberwolves

By Mike Ceide
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points, Brandon Clarke finished with 20 points and nine rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies put together a furious fourth-quarter rally before defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-118 in overtime.

Memphis trailed by as many as 16 with 7:30 left in regulation Monday before a 21-4 rally.

The Timberwolves forced overtime with a 39-foot 3-pointer banked in by Karl-Anthony Towns as regulation expired.

D’Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 30 points, while Anthony Edwards finished with 27 points. Towns had 25 points and 13 rebounds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

