Seattle orbital payload delivery company Spaceflight Inc. plans a milestone launch early next year that will send satellites to two separate orbits. The company has doubled its headcount to 70 employees over the past year, while the number of satellites it has sent into space has soared, with more launched in the past three years than in the prior seven. That’s led Spaceflight to seek a new headquarters on the Eastside, where it can reunite its engineering and mission management teams under one roof.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO