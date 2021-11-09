CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families share tearful reunions as U.S. ends international travel ban

Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors from around the world arrived at Dulles International Airport on Nov. 8,...

www.washingtonpost.com

Washington Post

International travel ban ends as borders open to visitors from dozens of countries

From Dublin, Sao Paolo, Brussels, London and other cities around the world, international visitors spilled into U.S. airports Monday in joyous celebrations that marked the end of a pandemic-related travel ban that kept them separated from loved ones for more than 18 months. “On behalf of the U.S. travel industry:...
TRAVEL
fox35orlando.com

International travel returns to Orlando as ban ends: What to know

ORLANDO, Fla. - The ban on international travelers coming into the United States is over. The first flight from another country arrived at the Orlando International Airport on Monday afternoon. The Virgin Atlantic plane flew in from Manchester, England, and landed just after 3 p.m. While international travel is back,...
ORLANDO, FL
fox5ny.com

International travelers arrive in New York after U.S. lifts travel ban

NEW YORK - Monday was an emotional and exciting day for hundreds of international travelers and their loved ones in New York City. "We really were reliant on those flights to be able to get back-and-forth for birthdays, weddings, funerals — all of that," Bobbe Fernando said. "So it's just going to be wonderful to be able to see each other. It's been almost two years."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abovethelaw.com

U.S. Lifts COVID-19 Bans, Reopens To International Travel

The new policy announced on October 25 applies to fully vaccinated travelers, regardless of country of origin and immigration status. Everyone traveling internationally is subject to the new policy, including U.S. citizens and green card holders. Join us for a free, four-part series focused on different topics in DEI and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The New York Times

U.S. Travel Ban Ends, Easing Personal Frustrations and Diplomatic Tension

BRUSSELS — Laurence Tesson, from Douai in northern France, has been aching for three years to see her 34-year-old son who lives in California. For months, like many Europeans, Tesson waited in frustration as the United States kept its COVID-related travel ban in force, even after the European Union lifted its own prohibition on Americans. As she prepared to board one of the first flights to Los Angeles on Monday when the ban lifted for vaccinated Europeans and others, that frustration, and sadness, was giving way to elation, tinged with worry that something could still go wrong.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
