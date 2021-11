Rule #1: Exploit pattern recognition This is how Curry gets many of his shots at the rim. Defenses are so used to Curry sprinting out to the three-point line and getting a deep shot off at the first possible opportunity, they're generally completely flabbergasted when he uses the threat of his three-point prowess to get to the rim. What's startling is how little effort Steph needs to use to exploit the defense's fear of his three-point prowess.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO