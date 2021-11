Why Wilson wishes he had scored 1 goal vs. Buffalo instead of 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Tom Wilson was happy about his two-goal game on Monday ... mostly. While Wilson managed to rack up the assists early on in the season, recording seven in his first six games, the goals have been hard to come by. Wilson finally broke through on Nov. 4 against the Florida Panthers for his first goal of the season and tallied two more on Monday in a win over the Buffalo Sabres.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO