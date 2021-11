It’s been a long time since Le’Veon Bell put up 1,291 rushing yards back in the 2017 season. In the three following seasons James Conner was the lead back but could only muster a 973 yard year in 2018. The fact of the matter is the Pittsburgh Steelers haven't had a 1,000 yard rusher in quite some time, and for a franchise built on a tough run game, that isn't good enough. Enter Najee Harris, the Steelers’ 2021 first round pick. Harris burst onto the scene and was the Steelers lead back from the first snap of mini camp.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO