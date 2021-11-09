CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' John Carlson: Lights lamp on power play

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Carlson scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-3 win over Buffalo....

www.cbssports.com

fantasypros.com

Kreider nets two on the power play

Chris Kreider scored twice for the Rangers in a 4-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. Both goals were with the man advantage. He finished the game with two goals, two PIMs, seven shots and one hit. Fantasy Impact:. Kreider has proven to be a draft day steal...
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Tanner Jeannot: Lights lamp twice in win

Jeannot scored two goals in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders. He potted Nashville's first tally by firing the puck through heavy traffic to beat Ilya Sorokin in the second period, then got lucky in the third as Matt Benning's pass deflected in off Jeannot's shin. The 24-year-old has had some amazing puck luck in general to begin his NHL career -- he's got four goals (and five points) in eight games this season after scoring five (with two helpers) during his 15-game debut in 2020-21.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Carson Soucy: Lights lamp Monday

Soucy scored a goal on two shots, doled out four hits and added two blocked shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. Soucy gave the Kraken a lifeline with his goal at 18:40 of the second period. The defenseman has tallied twice in six appearances while adding 12 shots, 15 hits and a minus-2 rating. He appears to be in competition with Haydn Fleury for the sixth blueliner role, so Soucy will likely remain a rotational option in the lineup. The uncertainty with his playing time and a pedestrian point output limits his appeal in fantasy.
NHL
NHL

Analytics with Alison: Carryover Power Plays

Our eyes tell us one thing, data tells us more. When we bring the two together, we can learn new and different things about the game. The "eye test" vs. data is always a debate in sport. But using them together can bring about some pretty cool findings. Last week,...
NHL
#Capitals
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Lights lamp twice in win

Matthews scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights. Both tallies came in the second period, and Matthews rounded out his performance with six shots, two blocked shots, one hit and a plus-2 rating. The 24-year-old took a few games to get going this season, but he has three goals and four points in his last four contests.
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins Notebook: Cassidy goes to work on power play

Fifteen minutes before the regularly scheduled morning skate on Saturday at Warrior Ice Arena, Bruins’ coach Bruce Cassidy and his staff were on the ice with the participants of both power-play units to try and iron out some details. You would have expected nothing less after the the B’s man-advantage,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Stars Power Play Needs To Find a Way To Convert

Among the largest early-season issues for the Dallas Stars is the performance of their power play. Last season, Dallas ranked fifth in the league (23.57%) with the man advantage despite missing most of their top players throughout the season. This year, with the return of a healthy lineup, they were expected to do much of the same. Through eight games, however, that has simply not been the case.
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

HOTN: Oliver Kylington Lights The Lamp With Authority!

Calgary Flames 2 - Nashville Predators 3 (OT) That was a tough one for Calgary as they fell to the Predators 3-2 in overtime. Calgary was by far the best team on the night, but Nashville got the right bounces, a missed call when needed and walked away with two points.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Travis Konecny: Lights lamp with man advantage

Konecny scored a power-play goal on six shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins. Konecny got the Flyers on the board just under eight minutes into the second period, lifting a shot over Pittsburgh netminder Tristan Jarry from in tight to tie the game at 1-1. It was the fourth goal of the year for Konecny, who has found the scoresheet in seven of his first nine games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Lights lamp in second period

Guentzel registered a goal on four shots and added three hits in a 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday. Guentzel fanned on his first shot attempt but slid the follow-up bid past Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead in the second period. It was Guentzel's second goal of the year and first since his season debut back on Oct. 14, snapping a six-game drought.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Lights lamp again Saturday

Eberle scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes. Fresh off the first hat trick in Kraken history, Eberle needed just 15 seconds to score Saturday. The 31-year-old's recent surge has him up to six goals, two assists, 33 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 12 appearances. The winger is showing good chemistry with center Alexander Wennberg, which should make Eberle a solid mid-range option in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Luke Glendening: Lights lamp Sunday

Glendening scored a goal on two shots and doled out a team-high five hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks. Glendening tallied at 9:38 of the second period, but the Canucks had already taken control of the momentum in the contest. The goal was Glendening's third in 11 games in his first year with the Stars. He's added 16 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-1 rating while working in a bottom-six role. His strong defensive play will keep him as a fixture in the lineup.
NHL
ntdaily.com

Hockey lighting lamps and swatting pucks en route to hot start

Before the season, North Texas hockey talked about how they are not the 1-19-2 team that was seen back in early 2020 and about how far they have come as a unit. Flash forward nine games into this season, they have backed it up and jumped out to a 5-3-1 record.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Rangers' Adam Fox: Lights lamp while on PK

Fox scored a short-handed goal on his lone shot of the game Monday during a 4-3 win over the Panthers. Fox found himself all alone in the slot for a Barclay Goodrow setup, and the reigning Norris Trophy winner lifted a backhander past Florida netminder Spencer Knight to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead with six seconds left in the opening period. It was the third goal of the year for Fox, who leads all NHL defensemen in scoring with 13 points in 13 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Bennett: Lights lamp in return

Bennett (upper body) scored a goal on four shots and had two PIM in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Devils. He also had two hits. After missing the previous four games with his injury, Bennett wasted no time in making his presence felt, knocking home his own wraparound rebound to open the scoring less than four minutes into the game. Bennett has produced five goals and eight points with a plus-8 rating in nine games this season.
NHL
GoPSUsports.com

Power Play Cooking for Nittany Lions

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The Penn State Nittany Lions are starting to heat up as they work their way into the middle of their season. In their last six games, the Blue and White are showing an impressive 4-1-1 record. One aspect of the Nittany Lions' game that has recently found...
HOCKEY
NBC Washington

With Injuries Mounting, Playing Time Something to Monitor for the Capitals

With injuries mounting, playing time something to monitor for the Caps originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Monday's win against the Buffalo Sabres was a great game for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin tied Brett Hull for fourth place in goals all-time and recorded his 600th assist, Tom Wilson scored twice, Connor McMichael scored his second goal in three games, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby made his NHL debut and Washington snapped a three-game losing streak. But if you peruse the stats from the game, there are two numbers that stand out as concerning: 24:14 and 25:29. That is the ice time for Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov, respectively.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Noah Dobson: Yet to light the lamp

Dobson has three points, all assists, and a rating of plus-2 in 10 games this season. The Islanders are still waiting for consistent offense from Dobson as the young defender only has four goals and 20 assists in 90 career NHL games. For most of this season, Dobson has been paired with Andy Greene as the third pairing for the Islanders but has also seen time on the top power-play unit. Coach Barry Trotz though, may make a move on that power play should Dobson not up his production in the near future.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Not playing Wednesday

Tavares (undisclosed) did not participate in warmups and will not play Wednesday versus the Flyers, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Tavares will be forced to miss at least one game with the injury. The Maple Leafs have not specified the details of the center's injury. He'll aim to return Friday versus the Flames. With Tavares out, Kirill Semyonov will enter the lineup in a bottom-six role, while Nick Ritchie will move into the top six.
NHL

