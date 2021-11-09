Capitals' John Carlson: Lights lamp on power play

Jeannot scored two goals in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders. He potted Nashville's first tally by firing the puck through heavy traffic to beat Ilya Sorokin in the second period, then got lucky in the third as Matt Benning's pass deflected in off Jeannot's shin. The 24-year-old has had some amazing puck luck in general to begin his NHL career -- he's got four goals (and five points) in eight games this season after scoring five (with two helpers) during his 15-game debut in 2020-21.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO