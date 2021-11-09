Capitals' John Carlson: Lights lamp on power play

With injuries mounting, playing time something to monitor for the Caps originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Monday's win against the Buffalo Sabres was a great game for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin tied Brett Hull for fourth place in goals all-time and recorded his 600th assist, Tom Wilson scored twice, Connor McMichael scored his second goal in three games, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby made his NHL debut and Washington snapped a three-game losing streak. But if you peruse the stats from the game, there are two numbers that stand out as concerning: 24:14 and 25:29. That is the ice time for Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov, respectively.
