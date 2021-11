Meloche recorded an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames. Meloche earned his first helper in five games since he was called up from AHL San Jose. The 24-year-old has been more of a physical presence with 14 hits and seven blocks. The Sharks are expected to get most of their regular blueliners back Saturday versus the Avalanche, so Meloche is unlikely to play more than just one more game before getting sent down again.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO