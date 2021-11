Vanecek allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday. Rookie Brett Leason staked Washington to an early lead just 1:13 into the game, but the Lightning got to Vanecek twice in the second period and struck again in the third to build a two-goal lead. It was Vanecek's third consecutive start without a win (0-1-1), and the 25-year-old has seen his season save percentage dip to .906 over that span. The Capitals are idle until Thursday, when they hit return to the road to face the Panthers.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO