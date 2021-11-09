CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Snaps winless skid Monday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Vanecek stopped 25 of 28 shots in a 5-3 win over Buffalo on...

www.cbssports.com

Daily Breeze

Kings find power play, shred Canadiens to snap skid

LOS ANGELES — Though nearly a century separated the two franchises’ first Stanley Cups, the Kings and Montreal Canadiens were on even footing as last-placed teams entering Saturday’s matchup. The Kings won resoundingly, 5-2, on the strength of three power-play goals at Staples Center. It was the Kings’ first victory...
NHL
austinnews.net

Ryan Getzlaf, Ducks attempt to snap skid vs. Canadiens

The Anaheim Ducks will look to snap a six-game winless streak on Sunday afternoon when they host the Montreal Canadiens in what could be a historic afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf needs just one point to break Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne's franchise scoring record of 988...
NHL
FanSided

Ilya Samsonov or Vitek Vanecek: A Look Into The Washington Capitals Goaltending Dilemma

Vitek Vanecek or Ilya Samsonov? A question that the Washington Capitals organization has been pondering since training camp began. The Caps goaltending situation has been anything but normal over the past year. Since losing Braden Holtby, their tried and true starter, the Capitals have been unable to cement which young goaltender gets the #1 spot. After speaking with a handful of DC faithful and polling over 150 fans, it’s clear that it isn’t just the team that’s having trouble deciding who will take on this role. With 58% of the vote, Vanecek did emerge as the favorite, but it is still quite the split.
NHL
wmleader.com

Devils nip Sharks in shootout to snap three-game skid

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Damon Severson scored in the third round of a shootout and the New Jersey Devils snapped a three-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Janne Kuokkanen scored for New Jersey with 2:56 left in the third period to force...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Snaps skid in relief outing

Wedgewood stopped 27 of 29 shots in relief of Karel Vejmelka in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kraken. It was essentially a start for Wedgewood, who entered the game 59 seconds in after Vejmelka allowed two goals on as many shots. Wedgewood was solid in his first game during his second stint with the Coyotes, and the offense did enough to bust out of a 0-10-1 skid to open the year. The 29-year-old is now 1-2-1 across four appearances between the Coyotes and the Devils, allowing 11 goals on 104 shots. He's not likely to be viable in fantasy given the poor team in front of him, but he could push for an even share of playing time with the inexperienced Vejmelka while Carter Hutton (lower body) is out.
NHL
Bristol Press

Central Connecticut blows past Merrimack, snaps five-game skid

Central Connecticut State football snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday afternoon, beating Merrimack on the road 49-21. The first score of the game came on a Romelo Williams 5-yard running score, capping off a short 35-yard scoring drive at 11:15 in the first quarter. From there, the Blue Devils scored...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Sports

Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Sidelined with undisclosed issue

Vanecek (undisclosed) won't be available for Thursday's game versus Detroit, NBC Sports Washington reports. With Vanecek on the shelf, Zach Fucale will make his NHL debut against the Red Wings with Ilya Samsonov serving as his backup. At this point it isn't clear how long Vanecek will be sidelined.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Dustin Tokarski: Winless skid reaches five games

Tokarski allowed five goals on 30 shots in a 5-3 loss to Washington on Monday. It was a tough night for the veteran netminder, who is winless in his last five appearances (0-3-2) and has given up 13 goals over his last three. The 32-year-old Tokarski owns a 3.10 GAA and .902 save percentage in six outings this season.
NHL
Daily Herald

Defense shines, Panthers snap skid by beating Falcons 19-13

ATLANTA -- Chuba Hubbard's first carry was about as bad as it gets. A fumble recovered by the Atlanta Falcons. The Carolina Panthers running back was feeling a lot better by the end of the game Sunday. Zane Gonzalez kicked four field goals and Hubbard scored on a 6-yard run...
NFL
phillyinfluencer.com

Eagles roll past winless Lions to snap losing streak

The Philadelphia Eagles were favored to get the job done against the winless Detroit Lions on Sunday and Nick Sirianni watched as his team did just that at Ford Field. Sirianni’s offense totaled 236 rushing yards even without Miles Sanders, while defensively the Eagles sacked Lions quarterback Jared Goff six times in a 44-6 romp. The Eagles added a scoop and fumble return for a touchdown while kicker Jake Elliott also contributed three field goals and five extra points in the lopsided victory.
NFL
newjerseyhills.com

Mendham snaps 3-game skid with win over Morristown

MENDHAM – The Mendham High School football team snapped a three-game losing streak and defeated Morristown on the road, 14-0, Saturday afternoon. The Minutemen (2-7) had two field goals from Dylan Schoenfeld and then put the finishing touches on the game in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard touchdown run by Joey Alexion. The team had 248 yards of offense.
MENDHAM, NJ
Fox News

Seahawks snap losing skid with 31-7 thumping of Jaguars

Geno Smith ran for one score and threw a pair of touchdown passes to DK Metcalf, and the Seattle Seahawks snapped their three-game losing skid by thumping the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-7 on Sunday. In what may be his final start while Russell Wilson recovers from finger surgery, Smith was terrific...
NFL
Boston Herald

Brown leads Celtics to skid-snapping win over Orlando

Early season players-only meetings aren’t necessarily a good sign, but the Celtics did exactly that after arriving in Orlando. And for the moment, paired against one of the NBA’s youngest teams, the private huddle was at least followed by some of their best basketball of the season. The Celtics exploded with a pair of withering third-quarter runs to create the necessary room for their 92-79 win over Orlando on the first night of a three-city road trip.
NBA
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Snap Skid with 3-1 Win over Wyoming

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Backed by a season-best nine service aces and strong all-around support in every facet of the game, the Air Force volleyball team took down Wyoming by a 3-1 score this afternoon (Oct. 30) at Cadet East Gym. With the 25-14, 25-21, 16-25, 25-23 win, the Falcons snapped a 13-match losing skid to the Cowgirls that dated back to the 2013 season – and improved to 6-3 at the Academy this year.
WYOMING STATE
Yardbarker

Panthers Snap Four-Game Skid, Take Down Falcons

ATLANTA, GA - The Carolina Panthers got back in the win column for the first time in over a month as they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 on Sunday. Although the Panthers came out with a win, things didn't get off to a hot start. Chuba Hubbard fumbled the ball on the very first play of the game, giving Atlanta a really short field to work with. This was the second time this season that the Panthers turned the ball over on the first play of a game with the other being a couple of weeks ago against Minnesota. In both instances, the defense held strong and limited the damage to just a field goal.
NFL
wjhl.com

Virginia Tech snaps three-game skid, pushes past Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech snaps three-game skid, pushes past Georgia Tech. Virginia Tech snaps three-game skid, pushes past Georgia Tech. Morgan Wallen to return to Bristol Motor Speedway in 2022. 'A stupid decision': Wells family releases statement after father of Summer Wells arrested on DUI charge. Father of Summer Wells arrested on...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

