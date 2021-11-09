Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Snaps winless skid Monday

Wedgewood stopped 27 of 29 shots in relief of Karel Vejmelka in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kraken. It was essentially a start for Wedgewood, who entered the game 59 seconds in after Vejmelka allowed two goals on as many shots. Wedgewood was solid in his first game during his second stint with the Coyotes, and the offense did enough to bust out of a 0-10-1 skid to open the year. The 29-year-old is now 1-2-1 across four appearances between the Coyotes and the Devils, allowing 11 goals on 104 shots. He's not likely to be viable in fantasy given the poor team in front of him, but he could push for an even share of playing time with the inexperienced Vejmelka while Carter Hutton (lower body) is out.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO