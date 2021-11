For as much as Alex Ovechkin has broken records and reached milestones this season, it’s gotten to the point where he doesn’t even know when it happens. Late in Monday’s game against the Sabres at Capital One Arena, he picked up a secondary assist on a John Carlson power play goal apparently unbeknownst to him. It took him until the postgame press conference to find out he picked up that point, and in turn, his 600th career assist.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO