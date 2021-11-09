CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dead by Daylight Teases Next Chapter

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead by Daylight's next chapter is set to arrive later this month, and developer Behaviour Interactive has released a new trailer teasing the future of the game. The teaser is incredibly short, lasting just under 20 seconds long, but the new season will be called Portrait of a Murder. The teaser...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

6 video games to buy the gamer in your life this holiday season

The holidays are almost here, and Santa generally has a lot of room for video games in his sleigh. This year saw a lot more releases than 2020, and local developers and publishers were especially busy. Here’s a breakdown of some top titles worth picking up for the gamer in your life this Christmas:
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

How Dead by Daylight Became the Ultimate Game for Horror Fans

Before drumming up the idea for Dead by Daylight, Behaviour was a work-for-hire titan in the video game industry. The developer spent years forming close bonds with high-profile companies like Disney and HBO, seeking to make spin-off games for their shows and movies. Behaviour’s reputation soon preceded it, which meant it had a leg to stand on when contacting established franchises about potentially collaborating on a game. “We were hoping some licensors would be interested, but that wasn’t the plan,” says game director and head of partnerships Mathieu Côté. “The plan was to create our own characters that were an homage to horror icons. The first three killers we released—the trapper, the wraith, and the hillbilly—are very much a love letter to horror. But then it grew.”
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'The Book of Boba Fett' Trailer Uncovers the Bounty Hunter's Next Chapter

Disney+ has dropped the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, Lucasfilm‘s latest series that was first announced in the end-credit sequence after the season two finale of The Mandalorian. The trailer plays into the The Madalorian‘s mixture of past and present, making several mentions of characters, names and...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Dead by Daylight Update 5.3.2 Patch Notes

Dead by Daylight has today launched its 5.3.2 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. If you were expecting a heap of content to follow the Halloween festivities, well you’re going to be disappointed. Today looks to just make some sweeping bug fixes across the board. But hey, who’s going to complain about a game that all around feels better to play? You may not be rushing to try this update out, but it helps things for sure. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Dead by Daylight update 5.3.2!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Android#Xbox One#Dead By Daylight#Behaviour Interactive#Conjuring#Stranger Things
cogconnected.com

Dead by Daylight Leaks Raises the Conjuring Hopes

Nothing Confirmed, but Leaks Raise Hope for a Conjuring Crossover. Dead by Daylight has had some great and interesting horror genre cross-overs since its release. There’s been Hellraiser, Stranger things, (which will be removed from the store by November 17th if you still haven’t downloaded your Stranger Things purchases from the Dead by Daylight store!) along with Halloween’s Michael Myers, among others. They also have their own interesting array of original characters by the franchise. But there’s always the desire to play a new iconic character if possible, whether it is as a survivor or a killer. No one can be blamed for wanting to play from their favorite horror movie or series.
MOVIES
psu.com

Dead By Daylight Brings Home The Horror With Halloween Curse Collection

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has announced that Resident Evil’s Nemesis and Silent Hill 2’s Pyramid Head are now available in the popular horror title as part of the Blight. Players can scoop up the Nemesis Blight and Pyramid head Blight sets for 1,080 Auric Cells each via the...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Gamigo Teases Upcoming MMORPG A World Torn Apart With a Creepy Story Chapter

“I will never forget the day my world split in three" is a statement that comes early in a new first teaser for Gamigo’s next MMO, with the message A World Torn Apart. Shortly after this statement, the narrator pronounces that it's hunting day and describes her family. But although there's talk of lamb stew and cooking, she makes it clear that it's actually demon-hunting day.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Chapter 3 May Be Coming Next Month, Fan Theory Suggests

Fortnite Chapter 3 may be much closer than people once thought, according to a fan theory growing in popularity. With Season 8 set to turn over in early December, conventional wisdom said that would usher in Season 9 with its own new theme and gameplay mechanics. Instead, a number of pieces of evidence now suggest we may be in the final days of Fortnite Chapter 2. We've compiled all the evidence so far. You be the judge.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Portrait of a Murder Flocks to Dead by Daylight on PS5, PS4

Dead by Daylight has started to tease its next major update, Chapter 22, which looks poised to be an original killer. A new trailer, named Portrait of a Murder, shows illustrations of crows, while an in-universe website speaks of the collected works of Chilean artist C. Mora, who is “believed to have sparked the Large Scale Surrealism movement in South America”.
VIDEO GAMES
vgr.com

Epic Games Teases Players With Fortnite Chapter 3 Once Again

Fortnite Chapter 3 has been a very popular topic lately, especially in the past few days. Epic Games has released hints that indicate the new chapter could start right after Season 8 ends, which is why players are very excited. However, the game developer hasn’t confirmed it yet. Instead, we got even more teasers!
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

A new artist-themed killer may be coming to Dead by Daylight for Portrait of a Murder

Since the beginning of November, Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has been sharing ink drawings on Twitter, with each post having a link to a website for the “Fresno Memorial Center of Arts and Culture.” However, if you try clicking anything else on the website, it will just give you an error. Only the page shared by Behavior Interactive exists for the website.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

How ‘Dead By Daylight’ Lets Players Shape Their Characters In Unique Ways

Horror has always been an exploratory genre, and Dead by Daylight is no exception. Even so, Behaviour Interactive’s multiplayer survival horror game, which sees teams of survivors fight against classic horror movie killers, is a surprising home for creative expression. For Gayming Magazine editor in chief Aimee Hart, the survivors' backstories significantly affect how they choose to play - especially for their main, Yui Kimura.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

BioWare seems to be teasing Geth in next Mass Effect

N7 Day celebration resulted in a teaser image that got the Mass Effect fans thinking and theorising on what it may represent or mean. The image is pretty clear, with a giant crater next to a vessel from which a small group of individuals disembarked. However, the shape of the crater looks a lot like Geth's head, which spurred a lot of theorycrafting from the fans hungry for more of the series. If you want to avoid spoilers for the main trilogy, you might want to check the image out and not much else, since both the Twitter replies and this article will contain wording connected to the main plot.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

