Dead by Daylight Teases Next Chapter

N7 Day celebration resulted in a teaser image that got the Mass Effect fans thinking and theorising on what it may represent or mean. The image is pretty clear, with a giant crater next to a vessel from which a small group of individuals disembarked. However, the shape of the crater looks a lot like Geth's head, which spurred a lot of theorycrafting from the fans hungry for more of the series. If you want to avoid spoilers for the main trilogy, you might want to check the image out and not much else, since both the Twitter replies and this article will contain wording connected to the main plot.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO