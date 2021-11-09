Dead by Daylight Teases Next Chapter

Before drumming up the idea for Dead by Daylight, Behaviour was a work-for-hire titan in the video game industry. The developer spent years forming close bonds with high-profile companies like Disney and HBO, seeking to make spin-off games for their shows and movies. Behaviour’s reputation soon preceded it, which meant it had a leg to stand on when contacting established franchises about potentially collaborating on a game. “We were hoping some licensors would be interested, but that wasn’t the plan,” says game director and head of partnerships Mathieu Côté. “The plan was to create our own characters that were an homage to horror icons. The first three killers we released—the trapper, the wraith, and the hillbilly—are very much a love letter to horror. But then it grew.”
