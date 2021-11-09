CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, MO

Local turkey farmer finds new customers amid supply shortages

By Nathan Vickers
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Wyhz_0cqpIUe800
Inflation and supply chain issues are raising the cost of goods across the board, but with Thanksgiving around the corner, some are trying to combat the rise of food prices by going straight to the source.

CONCORDIA, MO (KCTV) -- Gobbling up a Thanksgiving dinner might cost a little more this year.

Inflation and supply chain issues have driven up the price of most food items at the grocery store, including turkeys.

But at the David's Pasture farm near Concordia, Mo., Remington Keston has noticed another trend. Many customers are flocking toward local farmers like him.

"People can get their turkey now and have it and know they're not going to be short for Thanksgiving," he said.

Keston and his wife, Kaitlyn, advocate for naturally raised and sustainable livestock. By this time of year their turkeys are already processed and frozen, ready for customers like Larry Long who want to buy local.

"I want to buy from a local farmer because he's going to eat the same thing I'm going to eat," Long said.

Keston said that more people started to seek out naturally raised products like his during the pandemic. This year their customer base expanded. His farm raised just over 200 turkeys, more than they ever have. He said they are on pace to sell out by Thanksgiving.

He said he attributes part of interest in his birds to supply chain issues and rising food costs. Anticipating a shortage, some customers have turned to him, knowing they'll have a bird in November.

'We take pride in offering people a clean product that we can use for ourselves, and trust ourselves," Keston said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Judge ends Britney Spears conservatorship after 13 years

A Los Angeles court has ended Britney Spears’s conservatorship, bringing to a close the 13-year legal arrangement the pop star has ripped as “abusive” and securing victory for her fans' "Free Britney" movement. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled Friday that the conservatorship would come to an end...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Industry
City
Concordia, MO
CNN

Here's what the jury in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial will have to weigh

(CNN) — When jurors in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begin deliberations, expected early this week, the young man's actions during a night of unrest on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year will not be in dispute. Rittenhouse, then 17, shot at four people with a semiautomatic rifle,...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
CNN

Pro Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff dies at 87

(CNN) — Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Washington and New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff died Saturday, Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement. Huff was 87. "Anyone who knew Sam knew what an amazing person he was," Washington owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder said...
NFL
CNN

CNN

728K+
Followers
113K+
Post
586M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy