CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

1883: Yellowstone Prequel Series Trailer Released by Paramount+

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of the Duttons is heading back to the Old West. After breaking cable records for three years now, Yellowstone is finally getting the franchise treatment. A prequel to the hit Paramount Network series is currently in the works for the Paramount+ streaming service, and it's showing the origins of...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Esquire

Piper Perabo is Never Making It Out of Yellowstone Alive

Before Piper Perabo shot her first episode of Yellowstone, she knew that her days could be numbered. "If you misstep with the Duttons, Rip takes you to the train station and throws you over that cliff," Perabo says, with a laugh. "So I got to be real careful what I say." That means no teasers on who lives or dies following the Season Three finale (though... we might have a guess... keeping reading). Keeping the secrets at bay is even harder considering that her husband, Stephen Kay, is a director and producer on the series.
TV SERIES
B105

The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Spoiler That Everyone Missed

As Season 4 of Yellowstone approaches (Nov. 7, Paramount Network), fans are anxious to find out who shot John Dutton, bombed Beth Dutton and attacked Kayce Dutton. No shortage of fan theories abound, but the answer may be obvious. Many have leaned into a multiple attackers theory, because no one...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in Teaser for ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

Season four of Paramount Network’s drama Yellowstone premiered on Sunday with Kevin Costner leading the powerful Dutton family through its trials. The Duttons will get their own origin story in the upcoming prequel 1883, which stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton. The teaser for the new show also aired on Sunday. Like Yellowstone, 1883 was created by Taylor Sheridan and looks back to a time in U.S. history of westward exploration and growth. The teaser features several scenes from the show that underscore the arduous journey to build a new life in unknown, unsettled territory. “The...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Hulk Series Gets Trailer, Releases THIS Month

While fans anxiously await the arrival of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk series, another new outing for the Green Avenger comes in the form of Marvel Comics’ follow-up to IMMORTAL HULK. Following a trailer release, the new series is set to “reinvent the Hulk”. Dr. Bruce Banner AKA Hulk first appeared in...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Paramount Network Airing Every-Episode Marathon Ahead of Season 4

It is almost time to head back to Dutton Ranch, but before fans get the chance to find out which characters survived that jaw-dropping Season 3 cliffhanger, Paramount Network is helping fans catch up on all of the action of the past seasons with a week-long Yellowstone marathon! The marathon officially began on Monday, Nov. 1 and is set to lead into the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere on Sunday, Nov. 7.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
James
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Tim Mcgraw
hypebeast.com

Netflix Releases Final Trailer for Thriller Series 'Hellbound'

South Korean thriller drama Hellbound, from the director of Train to Busan and Peninsula, Yeon Sang-ho, has released its final trailer ahead of its premiere later this month. “I would like to welcome you all to the new world,” reads the trailer description. “All hell breaks loose. Utter chaos ravages the world.” As unearthly beings suddenly show up in Seoul to condemn individuals to hell, the city spirals into widespread hysteria as a mysterious religious group, The New Truth, led by their leader Jung Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-in), grows their cult following on the idea of divine justice. The series follows broadcasting station director Bae Young-jae (Park Jung-min), lawyer Min Hey-jin (Kim Hyun-joo), and detective Jin Kyung-hoon (Yang Ik-june), and others as they try to unearth the reason behind the strange occurrences. The new trailer shows the series’ protagonists battling the supernatural beings as the mysterious New Truth organization stands in their way.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Expanded Universe Will Be Paramount’s First Major Test in World of Streaming

Paramount+ is taking a big gamble by investing in a collection of new Yellowstone series. But if it works, the platform will be ranked among the most popular streamers around. In 2019, Viacom and CBS networks combined to make ViacomCBS. And from the partnership, Paramount+ was born. But from the start, the company was challenged with building a name for itself. Other streamers such as HBO Max and Netflix already had an upper hand in the market. So how could Paramount+ complete?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4: Paramount Network gets creative in final push

The countdown until Yellowstone season 4 continues — we’re only five days away now from the premiere airing on Paramount Network!. For those who aren’t aware already, this is the network’s biggest show; not only that, but it’s one of the biggest hits on cable in general. It makes sense that they are going to do whatever they can in order to push program, and we’re already seeing them do a wide array of interesting stuff to make that happen!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Paramount Network#Prequel#Tombstone
GeekyGadgets

Book of Boba Fett TV series trailer released by Disney

Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming Book of Boba Fett TV series which will be premiering on the Disney+ streaming service in a few months time from December 29, 2021 onwards. The new Book of Boba Fett original TV series stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.
TV SERIES
blackfilm.com

Trailer Release: Prime Video’s Original Comedy Series ‘HARLEM’

The official trailer for Season One of the new series Harlem, starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Tyler Lepley, has been released and it looks promising!. The Amazon Original single-camera comedy will premiere Friday, December 3, with all 10 episodes available exclusively on Prime Video in...
TV SERIES
udiscovermusic.com

EPIX Releases New Trailer For ‘Story of A&M Records’ Series

The first trailer for EPIX’s Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records arrives today (Nov. 4), featuring snippets of interviews from the late Karen Carpenter and other label insiders. At one point in the clip, an unidentified talking head runs through some of the artists on the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Yellowstone cast tease 'dangerous' season four as Paramount drama returns

The cast of the US drama Yellowstone have teased that the show's fourth season will be "fast" and "dangerous", as the show returned to Paramount Network on Sunday. Yellowstone, which first aired in 2018, follows the Dutton family as they deal with land conflicts surrounding the ranch they own. In an interview with US Weekly, Wes Bentley, who plays attorney Jamie Dutton in the series, said: "[Season four is] high stakes, high energy, it's fast, it's dangerous, it's wild - and it's very dangerous for Jamie and everyone else."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
epicstream.com

Arcane: League of Legends Netflix Series New Trailer Released For Act 2

Netflix has released a new trailer for Act 2 of the League of Legends animated series Arcane ahead of the three new episodes premiering on the streaming platform this weekend. The show, which is based on Riot Games' popular MOBA game follows the story of League of Legends champions Vi and Jinx. There are other champions featured in the show, but the story of the show focuses largely on the sisters.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy