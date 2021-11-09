CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine-year-old boy among five in ICU after being crushed at Travis Scott gig

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

A nine-year-old boy is one of five people in the ICU fighting for their lives after being trampled at rapper Travis Scott ’s deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston , Texas .

Ezra Blount fell from his father’s shoulders on Friday after the man passed out from the crowd pressure of thousands of people. After the boy fell, he was trampled by the crowd .

The boy's organs are reportedly damaged and he is suffering from brain swelling. “He’s still in a critical condition in an induced coma, we are praying and waiting,” the boy's aunt Taylor Gabrielle Blount told The US Sun . “We were told he wasn’t expected to live, but it’s been three days so we’re praying he pulls through. He’s a fighter.”

She said that Ezra’s father Treston Blount had woken up without his son and been terrified about what might have happened to him. Hospital staff did not initially know to contact the Blounts because Ezra was found away from his father.

At least eight people died and hundreds of others were injured after a huge crowd surge on the opening night of the two-day festival. Around 50,000 people were in attendance when part of the crowd began to rush towards the stage during Scott’s performance.

Signs of potential crowd-control issues came earlier in the day, when people were reportedly hopping turnstiles and fences to enter the sold-out festival without tickets – which led to a crowd size that organisers were unprepared for and overwhelming medical units.

The youngest victim has been identified as John Hilgert , 14, a high school freshman and athlete. Other victims include Brianna Rodriguez, a 16-year-old with a passion for dance; Rodolfo Angel Peña, a 23-year-old student and aspiring model who intended to become a border patrol agent; a 27-year-old man who died saving his fiancee; and college students Franco Patino and Jacob Jurinek.

Survivors describe not being able to breathe, passing out, and only managing to stay upright with the help of people around them.

The rapper and the organisers of the Houston festival are facing more than a dozen lawsuits related to the crowd surge. At least two criminal investigations are also underway into the deadly stampede .

Click2Houston.com

Grandmother who attended Astroworld Festival says she bought ‘death ticket’

HOUSTON – One by one, they shared their experiences, or “nightmares,” as they called them. Plaintiffs represented by powerhouse attorneys Benjamin Crump and Alex Hilliard stood in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse Friday morning detailing what happened on Nov. 5, the day that an iconic Houston staple -- Astroworld -- would be linked forever to a mass casualty tied to megastars.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Astroworld: 14-year-old victim identified after deadly ‘crowd surge’ kills eight at Travis Scott concert

A 14-year-old boy and a man who was crushed while trying to save his sister-in-law have been named among the victims of the Astroworld music festival crowd surge, as details emerge of the eight fans killed at Travis Scott’s show in Houston.At least two investigations, one of them criminal, have been launched into the deadly concert, which 50,000 people attended on Friday. Signs of an unruly crowd emerged earlier in the day when video showed some fans hopping over fences and turn-styles to avoid metal detectors and ticket-takers. At around 9.30pm, organisers became aware of medical emergencies and began...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

The Independent

