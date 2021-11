LAKE PLACID — The Green Dragons opened up their home schedule with a 4-0 win over the Hardee Wildcats. They scored four goals for the second time in as many games this season as the victory moved them to 2-0. The first half started out with fairly even possession by both teams with neither controlling the ball in their respective attacking halves of the field more than the other. Lake Placid was able to break through early in the first 20 minutes of the first half thanks to a pair of goals from Adrian Mojica.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO