Olivia Jade, Jimmie Allen voted off 'DWTS'; Suni Lee wows as blonde after last week's viral mishap

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee ran off the "Dancing With the Stars" stage just avoiding vomiting on the dance floor on national TV last week. Tonight, she bounced back in miracle style.

Lee stunned on Monday in a new blonde hairdo, with a recharged infectious spirit and killer dance moves. The gold medalist needed the boost with the reality dance competition hosting an intense double-elimination to the music of Janet Jackson .

Tonight, the dancers were either going home or to next week's semifinals.

This "Dancing With the Stars" season has been so unpredictable that even the best dancers, including Lee, have been on the verge of elimination. "I’m so nervous, anyone can go home," said host Tyra Banks, kicking off the show.

In the end, social influencer Olivia Jade and country singer Jimmie Allen were sent home. Here's what else went down on the dance floor:

Suni Lee is a 'DWTS' warrior: Makes gutsy return after dance floor stomach illness

Suni Lee's live TV horrors are behind her

During her pre-dance video introduction, Lee, 18, recalled last week's near-disaster as she sprinted off the floor following her paso doble, narrowly avoiding vomiting on the dance floor due to a stomach illness.

"After the dance, I had to run to the bathroom because I had to throw up," said Lee. "I was not about to throw up on national TV."

"Last week was rough," she added. To make matters worse, Lee showed tweets from trolls on social media. "I let them get to me, no one believes I will do it," Lee said, before vowing, "No one is going to take the fun away."

Not even close, Lee emerged onstage with a new look — blonde, wavy hair and a beaming smile. Her samba to Jackson's "All For You" with partner Sasha Farber under pink-and-blue neon lights was transformative.

"Get this girl a hair campaign immediately," barked judge Derek Hough. "New hair, new confidence."

The judges responded with straight 10s across the board, the first perfect score for Lee.

"This is the time to step it up," said Lee afterward. She easily advanced to next week's semifinals.

The partner tension was off the hook

With the semifinals a double elimination away, the couples were feeling the tension.

The pre-dance videos showed surprising moments of tension between the celeb dancers and their partners. No drama "Office" star Melora Hardin and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev were seen bickering but ended the video in a tearful hug. The couple stormed out and danced a paso doble that also earned perfect scores from judges.

Amanda Kloots ' pre-dance video showed she was butting heads with her partner Alan Bersten. "We push each other’s buttons," a tense Kloots admitted in the video. The couple then performed a jazz dance that earned another perfect score from the judges.

JoJo Siwa, Olivia Jade square off — and it's huge

With each couple performing a second time in a dance-off, there was no bigger face-off than JoJo Siwa, 18, and pro dancer Jenna Johnson, 22, facing off against Olivia Jade, 22, and partner Val Chmerkovskiy, 35.

The youth battle was made even more fascinating as Johnson and Chmerkovskiy are married. Johnson promised to take no prisoners even against her husband. "But I might get distracted, his bum is so good," she said.

The rumba to "That's the Way Love Goes" was everything. Inaba called it "the dance offs of dance offs." But ultimately gave the decision to Siwa and Johnson, allowing them two bonus points.

Host Banks gave a parting consolation vote. " I'm still voting for Val's bootie," she said. "Because it's hot."

So who was eliminated?

The first casualty was a major surprise. Jade and Chmerkovskiy were unceremoniously sent off, based on the judges' score and viewer votes. Even Banks was surprised by the sudden fall of the social influencer with dance skills.

"This is crazy. You guys have brought so much to the competition," said Banks. "Olivia danced her butt off You got some pro skills."

The judges were forced to chose between the bottom-two — Hardin and country singer Jimmie Allen, who had not wowed with his cha cha earlier in the night.

Inaba was in tears delivering the deciding vote against Allen. "You embody what this show is about in so many ways," Inaba said.

The "Dancing With Stars" semi-finals are next Monday 7 p.m. ET/PT

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olivia Jade, Jimmie Allen voted off 'DWTS'; Suni Lee wows as blonde after last week's viral mishap