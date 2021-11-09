CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Taunting call on Bears' Cassius Marsh costs Chicago

By Adam Stites
 5 days ago
Matt Nagy and the Bears would go to lose by two points Monday night. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears pass rusher Cassius Marsh appeared to make a huge play to give his team the ball back in the final minutes of a Monday Night Football game when he sacked Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. However, the big play was quickly negated by a taunting penalty that gave the Steelers a first down.

The penalty came after Marsh took a few steps toward the Steelers sideline before turning back to run across the field.

While the announcing team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick was unanimously disgusted with the call, ESPN rules expert and former NFL official John Parry defended it as consistent with other taunting calls in 2021.

The sack would've forced a punt for the Steelers, but instead pushed Pittsburgh into Chicago territory. The Steelers were again stopped a few plays later, but were now in range for a 52-yard field goal by Chris Boswell to extend their lead to 26-20. They ended up winning the game, 29-27, on Boswell's 40-yard field goal.

Taunting has been an emphasis for NFL officials this season. After only 11 taunting penalties were called in all of 2020, there were 11 in just the first two weeks of the 2021 season.

