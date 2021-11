Your loved ones from overseas will be able to more easily reconnect with you after the United States lifted its travel ban for non-U.S. citizen travelers on Monday. It has been almost 20 months since the pandemic forced the United States to close its international crossings with Canada and Mexico and turn international terminals at airports into ghost towns. The United States did not budge on its stance even as European countries opened their borders to international tourists earlier this year. Under the new guidance, international visitors will have to show proof of vaccination and a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

KEWAUNEE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO