CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers Edge Justin Fields, Bears on Chris Boswell's GW FG

By Bleacher Report NFL
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers are rolling. Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to four in dramatic fashion with a 29-27 victory over the Chicago Bears in...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Justin Fields
NESN

Patriots Fans Celebrate Cassius Marsh Mistake During Bears-Steelers

Cassius Marsh, a well-known enemy to all New England Patriots fans due to his prior comments directed at the team, made a massive mistake during “Monday Night Football.”. Marsh, who was elevated from the Chicago Bears practice squad ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, made what appeared to be a crunch-time sack on third down with 3:40 remaining. His Bears were getting set to receive the ball back with Pittsburgh’s punt unit coming onto the field, but then Marsh was called for a costly taunting penalty as he glared at the Steelers sideline for an extended amount of time.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cam Heyward praises 'serial killer' Chris Boswell after Steelers kicker delivers game-winning kick vs. Bears

PITTSBURGH -- Justin Tucker is regarded as the NFL's best kicker, but Cam Heyward wants Chris Boswell to start getting more due. With the Steelers fighting to stay ahead of the visiting Bears on Monday night, Boswell converted on field goals of 54, 52 and 40 yards during the fourth quarter. His final field goal with 26 seconds left were the deciding points in the Steelers' 29-27 victory.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Gw#Heinz Field
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing After The Ben Roethlisberger News

The Detroit Lions have yet to win a game this season. They might have their best chance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday. He’s been ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start in Roethlisberger’s place, but he has yet to throw a pass this season.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Share Thursday Update On K Chris Boswell

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell sustained a concussion in last week’s win over the Cleveland Browns after he took a shot on a botched fake field goal attempt in the first half. He left the game and went into concussion protocol, leaving the team without a placekicker on the roster for the rest of the contest.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Steelers’ kicker Chris Boswell got absolutely rocked on fake field goal

The Pittsburgh Steelers attempted a fake field goal against the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter on Sunday and it did not go well for anyone involved, especially kicker Chris Boswell. With the score tied 3-3, the Steelers lined up for a field goal from the Browns’ 10-yard line with...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Roethlisberger does not practice

Working on a short week, the Steelers held their first real practice heading into Sunday’s game against the winless Lions at Heinz Field and Ben Roethlisberger did not practice at all.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tough decisions pay off for Steelers after Chris Boswell's injury

CLEVELAND — A 255-pound rookie punter… lining up to kick a game-winning field goal? Complete with a Hall of Fame quarterback performing the hold?. If things had played out just a little bit differently, could that have been the dramatic ending of Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns game?. “We’ll never know,”...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Injury Updates: TE Eric Ebron Out, K Chris Boswell to Play vs. Bears

Steelers tight end Eric Ebron will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury this Monday against the Chicago Bears.  Ebron suffered a hamstring injury after the Steelers came out of their bye and missed the Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns. He missed the team’s Thursday and Saturday practice sessions this week and was limited on Friday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell cracks joke about getting hurt on fake FG play

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell attempted to throw a pass during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, and he paid a hefty price. The veteran was knocked out of the remainder of the game, but he had a great sense of humor about it. With 1:45 remaining in the first...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy