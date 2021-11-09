Gas prices in Hampden County among lowest in the state

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sticker shock at the pump. Gas has gone up two cents in the last day and people are paying anywhere from $3.15 a gallon in Springfield to $3.45 in Northampton.

“I’ve noticed a difference and more has come out of my pocket than my normal gas expenses usually use,” said Scott Kidder of Chicopee.

AAA recommends traveling the speed limit and to avoid hard acceleration to conserve fuel and plan ahead. When you’re out running errands, get them all done at once to avoid extra trips. Also, if you’re going to shop around for the lowest gas prices make sure the extra driving is worth your savings.

“You’re really only saving like a $1, I have a 10 gallon tank I would have only saved 90 cents if I waited over there for 40 minutes so I think I’m going to fill up right here for a little more expense,” said of Daniel Sevarino of South Hadley.

Retailers like BJ’s and Costco offer discounts on gas, but you do need a membership card to receive the discount.

We are pretty close to the highest prices on record. According to AAA, gas was just over $4 a gallon in 2008.

