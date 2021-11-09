CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Post Malone Replaces Travis Scott in Headlining Slot at Day N Vegas Festival

By Chris Willman
 5 days ago
Post Malone has replaced Travis Scott as a headliner for this weekend’s Day N Vegas festival, promoter AEG announced in social media posts Monday night.

Scott, whose career is in crisis as a result of the deadly calamity Friday night at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, had remained on the schedule posted on the Las Vegas gathering’s website though Monday night. But Variety reported on Monday morning that he had already officially pulled out over the weekend, with sources saying he was “too distraught to play.”

Just prior to putting up the Post Malone news late Monday, the Day N Vegas account first posted a more solemn message that read: “Travis Scott will no longer be performing at Day N Vegas. The security and safety of all attending Day N Vegas has been and is always top priority in our festival planning.” Without promising any specific changes in store, the statement continued, “We continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel and public safety agencies on our protocols for the weekend. Please take care of yourselves and each other. Look forward to seeing you in a few days.”

Thirteen minutes later came the more chipper tweet: “ We are excited that POST MALONE has been added to close out Saturday night!”

The other headliners at Day N Vegas are Kendrick Lamar on Friday night and Tyler, the Creator on Sunday. The bill for the middle night was already star-packed — it would have seemed viable for AEG to move up either of Scott’s support acts that night, Lil Baby or Doja Cat — but the promoter moved quickly to bolster the star quotient with a replacement considered to be Scott’s equal in drawing power.

Other acts appearing at the Las Vegas location over the weekend include SZA (who also performed at the ill-fated Astroworld just before Scott), Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, 24kGldn, YG, Don Toliver, Polo G, Jazmine Sullivan and Teyana Taylor.

Festival passes remain on sale for the event, with the majority being general admission, excepting VIP tickets that allow access to a special viewing area near the stage.

The Goldenvoice-produced festival is being held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on the Strip, north of Circus Circus. There are three stages set up throughout the event, with the two smaller stages scheduled to close up shop each night right as the day’s headliner is going on.

Day N Vegas is being promoted by AEG, rival to Live Nation, which was responsible for promoting Astroworld. AEG faces more possible decisions regarding Scotts status down the line: He’s booked as one of three headliners for two weekends of Coachella this coming April.

In the Astroworld fracas, eight people died and several hundred received treatment on-site for injuries. As of Monday morning, around a dozen people were reported to still be hospitalized, some with grave injuries.

Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Roddy Ricch Pledges Astroworld Earnings to Festival Victims’ Families; Kanye West Dedicates Sunday Service to ‘Loved Ones’

Roddy Ricch has pledged his earnings from this year’s edition of Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival to the families of those involved in “the incident” that left eight concertgoers dead on Friday evening. “Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out,” the rapper wrote in his Instagram stories on Saturday. “I’ll [be] donating my net compensation to the families of this incident. #Pray4Houston” Ricch requested that families of those involved in the tragedy contact Shawn Holiday, a member of his management team. Holiday served as the co-head of urban music at Columbia Records. He is also part of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Drake Breaks Silence on Astroworld Festival Deaths

Drake has made his first public remarks following the tragic deaths of eight people at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday night (Nov. 5), writing on social media, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy… My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering.” Drake appeared as a surprise guest during Travis Scott’s headlining set, joining him onstage for two tracks, including their 2018 smash “Sicko Mode.” As the sequence of events that led to the “mass casualty” panic of Friday night is revealed,...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Travis Scott Concert Tragedy: 8 Dead, 100s Injured — What Caused It?

Update: Travis Scott has issued a statement following the deaths and injuries at his Astroworld performance Friday, writing on Twitter, "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All."
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Alec Baldwin’s daughter hits out at ‘misinformation’ and compares Travis Scott concert deaths to Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin’s daughter, Ireland Baldwin, has compared the social media reaction to the recent deaths at the Astroworld festival to the shooting on the set of Rust.In an Instagram post which has since been deleted, the actor and model spoke out against the spread of “misinformation” on social media platforms in the wake of tragedies.On Friday (5 November), an incident in Travis Scott’s Astroworld 2021 festival at Houston’s NRG Park saw a crowd crush towards the front of the stage during Scott’s performance. Eight people died, between the ages of 14 and 28, while more were injured.Scott and the...
CELEBRITIES
Club 93.7

Financial Documents Confirm Travis Scott, 21 Savage, ASAP Rocky and More Expected to Release New Music in the Next Six Months

Although the year 2021 is almost coming to an end, your favorite rappers are gearing up to release new music in the coming months. According to Sony Music's investors' documents, released on Oct. 28, hip-hop artists Travis Scott, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky and more are planning to drop new music in the next six months. Other artists set to release their latest projects include French Montana, Future, the Black Eyed Peas, Chris Brown, Rick Ross and Alicia Keys.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
MUSIC
The Independent

Astroworld news – latest: Travis Scott to pay for funerals as victim’s father says son left off list of dead

Travis Scott has offered to cover the costs of the funerals for the eight victims of Friday’s deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.Mr Scott also announced on Monday afternoon he was partnering with BetterHelp to provide free therapy for anyone impacted by the tragedy. The rapper and the organisers of the Houston festival are facing more than a dozen lawsuits related to the crowd surge that claimed eight lives and injured 300.More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed in Harris County by Monday against Mr Scott and Live Nation Entertainment. Among those suing Scott and festival organisers...
CELEBRITIES
