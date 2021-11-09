Post Malone Replaces Travis Scott in Headlining Slot at Day N Vegas Festival

Post Malone has replaced Travis Scott as a headliner for this weekend’s Day N Vegas festival, promoter AEG announced in social media posts Monday night.

Scott, whose career is in crisis as a result of the deadly calamity Friday night at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, had remained on the schedule posted on the Las Vegas gathering’s website though Monday night. But Variety reported on Monday morning that he had already officially pulled out over the weekend, with sources saying he was “too distraught to play.”

Just prior to putting up the Post Malone news late Monday, the Day N Vegas account first posted a more solemn message that read: “Travis Scott will no longer be performing at Day N Vegas. The security and safety of all attending Day N Vegas has been and is always top priority in our festival planning.” Without promising any specific changes in store, the statement continued, “We continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel and public safety agencies on our protocols for the weekend. Please take care of yourselves and each other. Look forward to seeing you in a few days.”

Thirteen minutes later came the more chipper tweet: “ We are excited that POST MALONE has been added to close out Saturday night!”

The other headliners at Day N Vegas are Kendrick Lamar on Friday night and Tyler, the Creator on Sunday. The bill for the middle night was already star-packed — it would have seemed viable for AEG to move up either of Scott’s support acts that night, Lil Baby or Doja Cat — but the promoter moved quickly to bolster the star quotient with a replacement considered to be Scott’s equal in drawing power.

Other acts appearing at the Las Vegas location over the weekend include SZA (who also performed at the ill-fated Astroworld just before Scott), Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, 24kGldn, YG, Don Toliver, Polo G, Jazmine Sullivan and Teyana Taylor.

Festival passes remain on sale for the event, with the majority being general admission, excepting VIP tickets that allow access to a special viewing area near the stage.

The Goldenvoice-produced festival is being held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on the Strip, north of Circus Circus. There are three stages set up throughout the event, with the two smaller stages scheduled to close up shop each night right as the day’s headliner is going on.

Day N Vegas is being promoted by AEG, rival to Live Nation, which was responsible for promoting Astroworld. AEG faces more possible decisions regarding Scotts status down the line: He’s booked as one of three headliners for two weekends of Coachella this coming April.

In the Astroworld fracas, eight people died and several hundred received treatment on-site for injuries. As of Monday morning, around a dozen people were reported to still be hospitalized, some with grave injuries.