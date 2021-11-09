CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Football Manager 2022’ Mobile Is Out Now, ‘Football Manager 2022’ Touch Is Now Only Releasing on Nintendo Switch and Not Mobile

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 5 days ago

SEGA and Sports Interactive’s previously announced Football Manager 2022 Mobile ($9.99) has finally released worldwide on iOS and Android. Before getting into the details for Football Manager 2022 Mobile, Football Manager 2022 Touch is not releasing on iPad, Android, and PC platforms anymore. Sports interactive announced that this year, Football Manager...

IN THIS ARTICLE
