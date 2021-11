The Dallas Mavericks had plenty of offseason turmoil in their front office and coaching staff, but that has not affected the 2021-22 season too much so far. While newly hired head coach Jason Kidd has been criticized for some of his decisions, he has led this Mavs franchise to a 6-3 start to their campaign, even despite some uncharacteristic offensive struggles.

