CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Judge Dismisses Charles Oakley's Charges Against Madison Square Garden

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEsUA_0cqpCGB600

Charles Oakley's lawsuit against Madison Square Garden was dismissed by a federal judge on Monday, according to The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan.

Oakley's lawsuit stemmed from a 2017 incident in which he was forcefully removed from Madison Square Garden and subsequently arrested. The judge placed the blame on Oakley for the 2017 incident on Monday, stating the "video footage conclusively shows the MSG guards giving Oakley ample opportunity to leave the arena.

"Video footage conclusively shows the MSG guards giving Oakley ample opportunity to leave the arena; the same video also shows that Oakley ignored the guards’ entreaties and repeated attempts to direct him toward the exit," the judge wrote. "In fact, the video reveals that it was Oakley who unilaterally escalated the confrontation, leading to his eventual forcible removal."

Oakley was banned from Madison Square Garden for one year following the 2017 incident. He lost a civil suit against the Knicks and owner James Dolan in 2020.

The former Bulls and Knicks forward played 19 NBA seasons from 1985-2004. He tallied 12,417 career points and 12,205 career rebounds, earning two All-Defense selections.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Oakley
Person
James Madison
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Athletic#Msg#Bulls
arcamax.com

Knicks lose at Madison Square Garden again despite late comeback attempt

NEW YORK — The Knicks again lost at home. A spirited comeback by the Knicks’ reserves couldn’t overcome an absolute dud by the starters in Wednesday’s 112-100 loss to the Bucks, with the defending champs using a 3-point barrage and a 23-11 run in the final five minutes to bury the Knicks.
NBA
Fayetteville Observer

'There's a symmetry to it': Duke's Coach K begins final season at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK — Wendell Moore does not have the same fond memories of Madison Square Garden as his head coach. It's been three years since he made his Duke debut at the world's most famous basketball arena against Kansas — a welcome-to-college-basketball experience where he hit 1-of-6 shots and struggled to a two-point outing in 12 minutes of play.
NBA
Kentucky Kernel

Davion Mintz is ready to return to Madison Square Garden

No. 10 Kentucky is just days away from their season opener against No. 9 Duke, in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden, an early season invitational for four of the largest programs in college basketball. Kentucky has only played at The Garden 18 times in program history, but a...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Kentucky at Madison Square Garden: Which Wildcat will shine under the bright lights?

Kentucky, Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball, Madison Square Garden, Adolph Rupp, Rick Pitino, Tubby Smith, Duke Blue Devils men's basketball, UConn Huskies men's basketball, John Calipari, SEC–Big East Challenge. Kentucky Basketball has a long and storied history in Madison Square Garden dating back almost eight decades. Adolph Rupp led the Cats...
KENTUCKY STATE
news3lv.com

BetMGM signs marketing deal with New York Knicks, Madison Square Garden

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — BetMGM has announced a new marketing deal with the companies behind the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena. The multiyear partnership with MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment makes BetMGM the official sports betting partner for the two sports teams. The announcement...
NBA
247Sports

The aura of Madison Square Garden won’t hinder Kentucky basketball against Duke

“We’re excited. I cannot wait,” Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe said about starting the 2021-22 season out in Madison Square Garden against Duke. Kentucky has one more exhibition to get through until the team heads to the Big Apple for the State Farm Champions Classic against Duke in what could be the final time Blue Devil head coach Mike Krzyzewski leads his squad against John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Kansas basketball kicks off season against Michigan State in Madison Square Garden

Kansas basketball will be tested right out of the gate as they take on the Michigan State Spartans inside Madison Square Garden for the Champions Classic Tuesday at 6 p.m. While Michigan State has been left out of the AP Top 25 and other preseason polls, the Spartans are still a formidable opponent. Like many past teams coached by hall of famer Tom Izzo, this year’s Michigan State team rebounds well and is tough defensively. Kansas head coach Bill Self noted they really like to push the pace.
KANSAS STATE
940wfaw.com

Billy Joel Returns To Madison Square Garden Tonight

Although he's played a few out of town outdoor dates, tonight (November 5th) is the night Billy Joel returns home to New York City to resume his ongoing residency at Madison Square Garden. The “Piano Man” last performed at the legendary venue on February 20th, 2020 — just before the massive covid shutdown.
MUSIC
Reuters

Madison Square Garden Entertainment taps new top lawyer

(Reuters) - The company that operates Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and other entertainment venues has a new legal chief, tapping the former general counsel of Samsung Electronics America. Jamal Haughton will begin his new role as the executive vice president and general counsel of Madison Square Garden...
BUSINESS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

21K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy