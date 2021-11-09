CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIG Changes ahead. Rain Thursday Brings About a COLD Weekend.

By Ashley Gann
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

Tonight, the sky remains clear. It’s a perfect night to star gaze. The bright “star” closest to the moon is actually the planet Venus. Weather-wise, we are in for another chilly night, seasonably, but cool. Lows will bottom our in the 40s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures back in the mid 70s. Although this is warmer than average, it’s still about 10 degrees below our record warmth set back in 2005, where we had a string of mid 80 degree days.

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday, with morning temps starting in the 40s and afternoon highs topping out in the 70s. By Thursday, humidity increases, as winds ahead of a cold front shift out of the south. This will prime the atmosphere for Thursday wet weather.

There will be some on and off, pre-frontal rain Thursday, followed by a moer organized line o showers by afternoon. There will be an isolated rumble of thunder, but the severe threat is low. The rain clears quickly and should be out of here near sunset Thursday night.

Once the rain moves out, the colder air moves in. Although Friday will be cooler, it’s the weekend temps that really turn SHARPLY colder.

Weekend Outlook: It will be a shock to the system for someone Saturday and Sunday mornings, as temperatures drop into the low and mid 30s. There may even be a few freeze warnings issued to remind us all to protect any fragile vegetation. No rain is expected this weekend and with a good amount of sun and a light north wind, afternoon temps will get up into the 50s.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann , Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum , Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather , @Dave_Nussbaum , @GriffinHardyWX , @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

