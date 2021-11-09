Vegan-Friendly Chocolate Ingredients

This article was also featured on The Huffington Post. Why bother going vegan? Aren’t there a million more important things to worry about? What about world peace? What about poverty? What about human suffering? What about plant suffering? Vegans just seem like misguided idealists; moreover, isn’t veganism extreme, inconvenient, and ultimately only for people who are hippies, animal rights nut jobs, or elitist liberals trying to explore a new fad diet? We know what you’re thinking: I try to buy “humanely” raised meat; what’s wrong with that? Aren’t local and organic meat and dairy products great for the environment? Can’t I be a vegetarian (come on, no milk and eggs and NO cheese?) Cows and hens don’t have to die for it? Can’t I be a pescetarian (fish don’t have feelings, right)? Or maybe a flexitarian, or “veganish” (Oprah approves of it)? How will I get my protein? What about calcium? I love the taste of meat and doesn’t vegan food taste like feet? How will I ever be able to experience joy in my life knowing I can’t eat steak, drink a milkshake, or wear a leather jacket? Why, oh why should I even consider this?

