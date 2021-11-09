CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic ejected after dirty foul against Miami Heat

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets were engaged in a physical game against the Miami Heat Monday evening.

In no way does that excuse what the reigning NBA MVP did late in the fourth quarter with Denver controlling the game up 17.

Check out Jokic shove Heat forward Markieff Morris from behind — leading to a near brawl on the court in Mile High City. It was about as dirty as anything we’ve seen on an NBA court in some time.

For Nikola Jokic, this represented retaliation after Morris committed a hard foul earlier in the game.

There’s a darn good chance that Jokic will end up being suspended for his role in this. There’s absolutely no room in the game for this type of dirty play. Morris ended up walking off the court to the locker room with what the Heat are describing as a neck injury .

We’ll obviously have further updated on the incident in question, any further discipline thrown in Jokic’s direction and Morris’ status moving forward. For now, this is not a great look.

