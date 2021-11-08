CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Analyst: National labor shortage may limit Krispy Kreme's expansion plans

By Richard Craver
Winston-Salem Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe national labor shortage stymieing the leisure and hospitality sector is projected to have a significant impact of Krispy Kreme Inc.’s expansion, according to an industry analyst. Charlotte-based Krispy Kreme is scheduled to provide its second quarterly earnings report Tuesday since returning as a publicly-traded company on July 1....

journalnow.com

FOXBusiness

Krispy Kreme downplays impact of industrywide driver, labor shortages

Krispy Kreme is adequately staffed to expand its delivery operations in the U.S. despite an ongoing nationwide labor shortage that has made it difficult to find drivers, executives asserted during an earnings call this week. The doughnut maker hired a record 2,100 employees during a strong third fiscal quarter in...
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Krispy Kreme sets lofty expectations for New York market

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — Noting that its international markets have a “proven model” for what its hub-and-spoke model should look like, Krispy Kreme, Inc. now will look to mirror that success in the United States and Canada, said Michael J. Tattersfield, president and chief executive officer. “As of the end of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Street.Com

Krispy Kreme Shares Still Aren't Sweet Enough for My Value Tastes

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) , one of the few names I am interested in (if it gets cheap enough, that is), issued its latest progress report after the market closed on Tuesday, courtesy of its third-quarter earnings release. While revenue of $342.8 million beat consensus estimates by $5 million, earnings per share of 6 cents (adjusted earnings) were in line. Total revenue rose 18.8% year over year, while "organic" growth was up 14%. The company now boasts more than 10,000 "global points of access."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

At Krispy Kreme, high commodity and labor costs hit margins

Krispy Kreme’s profit margins took a hit in the third quarter even as sales rose, the company said on Tuesday, a result of higher costs for wages as well as the ingredients to make its doughnuts. Revenues rose 18% to $342.8 million, while net income adjusted for one-time events increased...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Krispy Kreme IPO: Dough Nut Ignore this Sweet Stock

Freshly returned to the public markets, Krispy Kreme's recent stock slump could be a buying opportunity. It's strengthening its operations to emphasize fresh-made doughnuts and great customer experiences. But the company may struggle to overcome the obstacles in its path. With share prices falling flat, Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) is a...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Strong international sales help pare net loss for Krispy Kreme in Q3

Krispy Kreme Inc. narrowed its net loss from a year ago and matched analysts’ expectations when it reported its third-quarter earnings results yesterday. The doughnut maker's international expansion was in some ways the star of the quarter. Overall, sales and royalties were up 18.1%, reaching $342.8 million. International revenue was up 37.4%, reaching $87.3 million, while sales in the United States and Canada were up 11.5% to $225.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC Los Angeles

Krispy Kreme Revenue Beats Estimates as Doughnut Chain Flexes Pricing Power

Krispy Kreme topped Wall Street's estimates for its third-quarter revenue and met expectations for its adjusted earnings per share. CEO Mike Tattersfield said that the company has pricing power because customers are willing to spend more on fresh doughnuts. Krispy Kreme raised prices in September and plans to hike them...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Krispy Kreme Stock Jumps on Rising Sales Ahead of Holiday Season

Shares of Krispy Kreme (DNUT) - Get Krispy Kreme Report were rising sharply in after hours trading Tuesday after the doughnut chain reported better-than-expected projections. The company said it saw solid fiscal third quarter sales and added demand would continue to rise into the holiday quarter. Shares of the Charlotte,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
MarketWatch

Krispy Kreme stock drops ahead of earnings, and after Truist downgrades on concerns over labor shortages

Shares of Krispy Kreme Inc. took a 4.0% hit in afternoon trading Tuesday, as investors brace for the doughnut seller's third-quarter earnings report due out after the closing bell. The report would be just the second since the company returned to the public arena in early-July. The company is expected to report adjusted earnings per share of 6 cents on revenue of $337.7 million. On Monday, one day before the earnings report, Truist analyst Bill Chappell downgraded the stock to hold from buy, and slashed his price target by 29%, to $15 from $21. "In our opinion, acute labor shortages and wage inflation currently occurring in the U.S. will slow the company's expansion of the company's 'hub and spoke' model and slow top line growth over the next few quarters," Chappell wrote in a note to clients. "We believe slowing growth will, in turn, keep the stock's valuation in check if not compress it further." The stock has sunk 18.2% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.5%.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Krispy Kreme Stock Singed on Truist Downgrade to Hold

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) - Get Krispy Kreme Report was singed Monday after a Truist analyst downgraded the doughnut chain to hold from buy and slashed his price target to $15 from $21, one day before the company is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings. Shares of the Winston-Salem, N.C., chain at...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
13newsnow.com

Krispy Kreme is now selling Thanksgiving doughnuts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme doughnuts just announced that they will soon offer Thanksgiving Day doughnut flavors starting Nov. 8 and running through Nov. 25. “We missed out on so much last year, including Thanksgiving celebrations. This Thanksgiving, people have a desire and need to be together more often and more so than any other Thanksgiving. So, we’re creating a way to share your gratitude with others in the most delicious way possible,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Footwear News

685,0000 Retail Workers Quit Their Jobs in September, Exacerbating Labor Shortages Ahead of the Holidays

As a record number of people quit their jobs, labor shortages are becoming an even bigger problem for retailers who need to staff up this holiday season. Roughly 4.4 million people, or 3% of U.S. workers, quit their jobs in September, according to data released on Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Retail and the food service industries saw the most turnover in September. The number of people who quit their retail jobs in September was 685,0000, at a rate of 4.4%. While this number was down from the 721,000 retail workers who left their jobs in August, mass quitting...
BUSINESS
