The best new Christmas movies make the best gifts this holiday season. Think about it, who wants to unwrap the same presents they got last year? Then why watch the same movies you watched last year? You don't want to see the same real estate developer from the big city fall in love with the same hometown candle maker when you can see a new real estate developer from a new big city fall in love with a new hometown candle maker.

