McCalla teen wins buckles at international rodeo finals
MCCALLA, Ala. — Since the age of 6, Rodney Howard, of McCalla, has loved riding horses. He started out on horses with saddles. Now,...www.wvtm13.com
MCCALLA, Ala. — Since the age of 6, Rodney Howard, of McCalla, has loved riding horses. He started out on horses with saddles. Now,...www.wvtm13.com
that what IAM talking about 😁😁what u say u got to have the heart @do what u got to do keep up the good work my God bless u to win many many more.
Comments / 9