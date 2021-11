Weather seems to be responsible for delayed colors this year. Check out this post Meteorologist Bryce Jones wrote about that a few weeks ago:. But why do leaves turn different colors in the first place? If they are dying, shouldn't they just fall off the tree and turn brown? Well...maybe...but that's actually not what happens when leaves change colors in the fall. Sunlight helps plants make chlorophyll, so as we head into the fall season and our daylight hours get shorter, plants stop making chlorophyll. That's the agent responsible for the green coloring. As the chlorophyll stops and the green fades, the other colors show through. The other components in that leaf or tree will determine what color the leaves turn. Check out this image from NOAA:

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO